Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said Wednesday that demographic data on citations shows drivers aren't being stopped based on their race or because of bias.

In 2018, 84 percent of motorists issued citations were white, 12 percent were black and 4 percent were other, according to information from the Topeka Police Department.

Topeka's population is about 80 percent white, 10 percent black and 10 percent other.

"For me, it was reassuring in the aspect that our officers are doing the right things for the right reasons," Cochran said.

The white category includes the Hispanic population. Cochran said the department is updating its reporting system to break out the Hispanic ethnicity.

The department began collecting data for transparency reasons and to meet standards set by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, he said.

"There's expectations that you go out and enforce the law equitably and that everyone's treated the same and the numbers are the numbers," Cochran said.

Det. Charles Wilson, who was representing the Fraternal Order of Police, said the organization reviewed the report and was pleased with its results.

"It just goes to show that the men and women of the police department are acting professionally in how they conduct their business and are working to maintain the connections they have to the community day in and day out," Wilson said.

According to data provided by TPD, whites accounted for 72 percent of misdemeanors in 2018, blacks accounted for 25 percent and the "other" grouping accounted for 3 percent.

Cochran said the department was looking into collecting additional data in other areas.

According to an annual report from the Shawnee County Jail, which serves law enforcement agencies in the city and county, 71 percent of people booked into jail in 2018 were white, including Hispanics, while 26 percent were black.

At the juvenile detention center, 67 percent were white and 33 percent were black.