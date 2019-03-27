HESSTON — The Hesston High School softball team fell to Smoky Valley 14-6 and 9-4 Tuesday in Central Kansas League play at the Hesston High field.

In the first game, Hesston took a 4-1 lead in the first two innings, but gave up eight runs in the third inning, three runs in the fourth and two more in the seventh. Hesston scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Kira Haxton led Smoky Valley with two hits and two RBIs in five at bats. Addison Haiden went three for four hitting. Claire Broxterman went three for five with an RBI. Lindsey Gerlach went two for five with an RBI. Lauren Barnes drove in two runs.

For Hesston, Elizabeth Lumbreras went two for four with two RBIs.

Barnes pitched six innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Abby Hipp finished the gane, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks.

Lindsey Jones went the distance for Hesston, allowing eight earned runs on 12 hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

In the second game, Smoky Valley jumped out 6-0 after 2 1/2 innings. Hesston got back in the game with two runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the bottom of the fourth.

The Vikings came back with a run in each of the last three innings.

Emmie Ryals went two for three hitting with two RBIs. Addison Haiden also drove in two runs. Lindsey Gerlach went three for five hitting. Madi Tolle went two for four with an RBI.

For Hesston, Keiara Evancho drove in two runs. Rylie Schilling and Shelby Kemp each went two for four hitting.

Liv Morgan pitched 4.1 innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on four hits with five walks and two strikeouts. Barnes finished the game for the save, allowing two hits and a strikeout.

Emily Schmidt took the loss for Hesston, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Hesston hosts Chaparral Tuesday in non-league play.

First game

Sm.Val.;018;300;2;—14;12;3

Hesston;130;000;2;—6;6;9

Barnes (W), Hipp 7 and n/a; Jones and n/a.

Second game

Sm.Val.;114;011;1;—9;10;4

Hesston;002;200;0;—4;6;7

Morgan (W), Barnes (S) and n/a; Schmidt (L) and n/a.