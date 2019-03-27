LAWRENCE — A judge has dismissed criminal charges against a former Lawrence police officer who shot a man last year as he attacked another officer.

Douglas County District Judge Peggy Kittel on Wednesday ruled that evidence didn't show probable cause that Brindley Blood, 36, acted recklessly during the May 2018 confrontation. The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported that Blood was charged with aggravated battery for shooting Lawrence resident Akira Lewis, 35. She told investigators that she meant to use her Taser but mistakenly drew her gun and shot Lewis.

Kittel said that after reviewing the evidence and watching video of the confrontation, she believed Blood meant to use her Taser.

Blood, a rookie officer, resigned from the police department in January.

Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson said in a statement Wednesday that "clearly Ms. Blood was negligent during the deployment of her firearm."

Branson said that Kansas law gives little to no guidance on such circumstances because it doesn't recognize criminal negligence but does recognize reckless conduct. The court determined Blood didn't act recklessly.

The District Attorney's Office doesn't plan to file any different charges against Blood and will review whether an appeal of the dismissal should be filed.