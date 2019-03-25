One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:10 p.m. on K-177 highway about 2 miles south of Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1995 Dodge Ram pickup truck was northbound on K-177 when it went left of center, striking a southbound 2011 Subaru Outback head-on.

The driver of the Subaru, Kayla Marie Jacobson, 31, of Alta Vista, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Jacobson was wearing a seat belt.

The pickup truck's driver, Dwight Dean Sharp, 66, of Council Grove, was reported seriously injured and was taken by LifeFlight air ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. The patrol said Sharp was wearing a seat belt.

Neither driver had passengers.