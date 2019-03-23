Mike Heizer, of Salina, will celebrate his 80th birthday Friday, March 22. Mike was born and raised in the Salina area. He has been married to Janice for 35 years.

At the age of 14, Mike worked as a paper carrier for the Salina Journal. He started working for Lee Haworth Construction when he was 16 years of age, and worked there until he retired. While he was there he became a master carpenter and was called upon to oversee many projects.

Wishing him a happy birthday are his wife, Janice Heizer, and his sister, Betty White. Mike has two children, daughter, Jenny Lloret, of Texas, and son, Jerry Bayliff, who is deceased; a stepdaughter and her husband, Steve and Cynde Cleveland, of Bennington; and a stepson, Richard Stanley, of Minneapolis.

Also wishing him a happy birthday are his grandchildren, Trisha Cleveland, Missy and Kenny Baccus, Stephanie and Fred Kidd and Kimberly and Jason Stroede. Great-grandchildren are Allen Cleveland, Avery Kidd, Keyon Baccus, and Jaxson Kidd.

Please join us in celebrating Mike's birthday by sending cards and well-wishes to him at 101 E. Euclid, Salina, KS 67401.