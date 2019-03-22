NEWTON — The opening of “New Horizon,” featuring the work of artist Joseph Loganbill, will be celebrated with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. March 23 at Carriage Factory Art Gallery, 128 E. Sixth St. The event will also feature the jazz piano stylings of Bob Wambold.

Some of Loganbill’s earliest memories have to do with the joy of drawing. Sketching became a natural friend and outlet for his ideas in his youth. Pulled to draw and depict things, he took every art class he could in high school and spent time with his sketch pad trying out new ideas. After majoring in art studies at Bethel College, he spent evenings taking classes in multiple media at the Wichita Center for the Arts.

Over the past 15 years, Loganbill has dedicated himself to oil painting. He loves painting outdoors, being in nature and trying to capture the fleeting light and beauty of a unique space.

Works featured in the exhibit, which will be displayed through May 11, are available for purchase.

The Carriage Factory Art Gallery provides workshops in various art media throughout the year and offers space for rent for special events and meetings. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call (316) 284-2749 or visit www.carriagefactoryartgallery.com.