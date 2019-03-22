Today's Birthday (03/22/19). Explore fresh terrain this year. Steady action leads to career advancement. Household renovations sparkle this summer, before a work challenge grabs your attention. A professional opportunity pays off this winter, before family matters switch course. Share your discoveries with the ones you love.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Resolve financial matters with your partner. Professional advice may come in handy. A balanced checkbook is only one piece of the puzzle. Tend your garden.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Distractions and time-consuming opportunities abound. Handle an agreement that you've been putting off or avoiding with a partner. Get it over with. Restore your word.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Don't waste your physical energy. Use it for exercise, to build strength and practice movements. Your work is picking up steam. Avoid sudden stops or starts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Love blossoms when least expected. Enjoy the company of someone attractive. You're developing a new perspective. Focus on the heart of the matter.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Pour your love into home and family for a few days. Have patience with unpredictable circumstances. Things could seem chaotic or disordered. Keep cleaning up.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Unexpected news could shake things up. Catch your breath. Wait for developments before rendering judgment. Share soothing, gentle words. Express support, kindness and understanding.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Accept generous support, and offer it when you can. Pay it forward. Keep cash flowing in a positive direction. Make new arrangements when needed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Use your power responsibly. Don't tromp on anyone. Call if you're going to be late. Indulge your desire for personal time. Pamper yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Do the work behind the scenes that allows for powerful action later. Sort, file and organize. Clean and clear out clutter. Rest and recharge your batteries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Confer with allies and friends over the next few days. Coordinate changes with plans. Guard against impetuous moves. Postpone expansion. Talk it over.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- New career opportunities could include a test, challenge or puzzle. Compete for greater responsibilities and influence. Focus, and winning is a distinct possibility.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Adventure calls. Fly away, little bird. Your wings are missing the breeze. Conditions are better for long-distance connections. Explore your subject from another view.