

Jim Potter presentation on memoir writing: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Hutchinson Community College’s Student Union, 1400 N. Plum, in downstairs classroom 10. Author Jim Potter, Kansas Authors Club speaker, will explain how he crafted his police memoir, "Cop in the Classroom: Lessons I’ve Learned, Tales I’ve Told" and take questions from the audience. The club's regular meeting, free and open to the public, starts at 1:30 p.m. An elevator is near both entrances.

"Green Book": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Hutchinson Fox Theatre, 18 E. 1st Ave., Hutchinson. Cost: $4. The film "Green Book" portrays a working-class Italian-American bouncer who becomes the driver of an African American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South.

Kansas Oldtime Fiddlers, Pickers & Singers: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Hutch Rec Senior Center at Elmdale Park, 400 E. Avenue E, Hutchinson. For information: 620-200-9985, daleconk@gmail.com. Bring a song or instrument and join us. You are also welcome to just sit and listen. We meet on the fourth Sunday of each month.

Donkeyball Fundraiser: 4:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Little River High School, 430 Waverly Street, Little River. Cost: $8-10. For information: (620) 897-6263, lrlc@lrmutual.com. New rodeo stars will be born during the wild and crazy Dairyland Donkey Basketball Show starting at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Little River School gym. It’s basketball played on real, live donkeys, and it will be wilder than a rodeo and funnier than a circus. Local players will be riding, so come out and see someone you know try to ride a donkey and play basketball at the same time. This fun-filled show is sponsored by the Little River Learning Center. All proceeds will benefit children attending the Little River Learning Center. Advance tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 5, and can be purchased at the Little River State Bank, Lyons State Bank and Little River Learning Center for $8. Tickets may also be available at the gate for $10 per ticket if there is space available. Questions about this event can be directed to Becky Sears at (620) 897-6263. A freewill donation potato/dessert bar will be held before the show from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the school commons area.

D. Stephen Long at Sterling: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sterling College. The third annual Undergraduate Humanities Conference at Sterling College will take place March 23 in Cooper Hall. This year’s conference is themed “Justice,” with plenary speaker D. Stephen Long, Cary M. Maguire University Professor of Ethics at the Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University. The day will include two undergraduate presentations, “Interventions of Justice: Embodying Theories of Justice in the Family” at 10 a.m. and “Institutions of Justice: Justice in Legal and Political Contexts” at 11:20 a.m. Long will present his address “Truth in a Post Truth World” at 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to all presentations.

