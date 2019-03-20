This week, Family First Preschool is celebrating "Heroes Week," a theme week for students.

But students are not dressing up like Superman or comic book heroes — they are meeting some real, everyday heroes.

"This week was called officers, so we have police officers and firefighters," said Courtney Cantrell, director of the preschool.

Police officers and sheriff's deputies with K-9 units visited the preschool on Wednesday. Still to come during the week is a visit from the Newton Fire Department and the Harvey County Sheriff's ALICE program.

The preschool opened in September 2018.