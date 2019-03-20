Safehope would like to thank Harvey County United Way for the generous award and continued support for families in Harvey County that we serve.



Harvey County United Way funds will support crucial “core services” for victims in Harvey County; which include Safehope’ emergency shelter, adult and child advocacy, family outreach services, court advocacy, medical advocacy, on-going support groups, 24-hour crisis hotline, therapeutic services and support community resources and referrals for all victims per their personal needs. Being able to respond immediately during crisis for victims is essential for safety and stabilization. These funds will also support all victims impacted by the Excel Industries’ shooting (i.e. mass violence) and the community through our new Resiliency Center in Newton.



Safehope is a community organization addressing a community-wide problem. Our mission is to create lasting changes in community conditions that improve lives; we do consider this a partnership with Harvey County United Way to foster change and make a difference. Thank you for your continued support and supporting United Way.



— Jan Jones, Safehope Executive Director