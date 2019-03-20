Thank You to The Newton Kansan for publishing Kansas Profiles by Ron Wilson of the Huck Boyd Institute. The articles are well written, well researched, motivational and informative.



These articles allow readers a glimpse of great Kansans, their story and the potential rural Kansas has to be a player worldwide. Another highlight was the announcement in the March 2 edition of The Newton Kansan, that Ron was to speak at the Frederic Remington High School in Whitewater. Ron gave an excellent program! Ron would be an excellent choice for a commencement speaker, Life Enrichment program or a Speaker for a Chamber of Commerce event.



Again, thanks for the decision to publish the articles.





— Tim Marlar, Newton