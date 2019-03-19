The Newton High School girls’ track team will be trying for state title no. 4 when the 2019 season begins, while the Railer boys also will be fighting for another collection of state medals.

Tad Remsberg begins his 15th season as the Railer coach, collecting three girls’ titles and a boys’ state title in that tenure.

He is assisted by Richard Mick (distance), Tony Hein (long-triple Jump), Pete Anderson (shot put, discus), Mario Nava (distance), Tyler Swalley (pole vault), Fred Schmidt (javelin) and Kailey Harris (high jump).

The Railer girls completed the treble last season, winning the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I, Class 5A regional and Class 5A state titles last season.

The boys finished fifth in both league and regional and finished 14th at state.

Among the leaders for the Newton girls is senior sprinter Kalli Anderson, a nine-time state medalist and a four-time state champion. She is the defending state runner-up in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, won the 100 in 2017 and was a member of the 4x100-meter relay team, which has won state the last three years and holds the all-time state record.

Sophomore Myriah Nicholson was a member of the state champion 4x100-meter relay.

Senior Maggie Remsberg is a 12-time state medalist and the defending state champion in the 100-meter high hurdles. Last year, she also took second in the long jump, the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and the 4x400-meter relay.

Sophomore Savannah Garcia placed third at state in the triple jump last year.

Senior Amanda Dorrell was a state qualifier in the shot put.

Sophomore Lindsey Antonowich, senior Alaina Stucky and senior Megan Bartel are both state qualifiers in the 4x800-meter relay.

Senior Rebecca Raymundo was a state qualifier in the 100-meter high hurdles.

Sophomore Azeneth Ramos was a state qualifier in the high jump. Sophomore Alexis Valle-Ponds was a state qualifier in the 100-meter dash.

Other letterwinners for the girls include senior Lylia Fernandez (distance) and junior Kelsi Harris (throws).

The Newton boys are led by senior Damarius Peterson, who took second in the shot put last year.

Other returning state medalists for the Railer boys include junior Malachi Coleman, who placed fifth in the long jump; senior Zach Garcia, who placed sixth in the high jump; and senior Jerik Ochoa, who placed eighth in the 110-meter high hurdles and also qualified in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

Sophomore Elijah Edwards and senior Jonah Hodge qualified for state in the 4x800-meter relay.

Senior Ethan Entz is a state qualifier in the discus.

Other letterwinners for the boys include junior Eli Blaufuss (sprints), sophomore Creed Ekerberg (sprints), sophomore Erik Jantz (distance), senior Milo Jones (pole vault, hurdles), junior Tony Lemus (jumps, sprints), senior Noah Massanari (distance), sophomore Jody Perry (jumps, sprints) and senior Joel Thompson (sprints).

Roster

Girls — Adams, Olivia, fr., Distance; Anderson, Kalli, sr., Sprints; Antonowich, Lindsey, so., Distance; Bartel, Megan, sr., Distance; Blaylock, Kati, so., Throws; Bruey, Hayden, fr., Distance; Claassen, Emma, fr., Throws; Dorrell, Amanda, sr., Throws; Edwards, Maylee, so., Sprints; Entz, Schyler, jr., Throws; Epp, Alexis, fr., Throws; Ericson, Caitlynn, so., Distance; Fernandez, Lylia, sr., Distance; Garcia, Savannah, so., Jumps-Sprints; Gauthier, Marissa, jr., Jumps-Sprints; Georgiou, Sarah, fr., Distance; Gonzalez, Yadira, so., Distance; Green, Abby, fr., Distance; Hamidovic, Anisa, jr., Throws; Hamm, Madelynn, fr., Sprints; Harris, Kelsi, jr., Throws; Henderson, Rianna, jr., Throws; Koehn, Katelin, fr., Throws; Lakey, Amy, fr., Sprints; Licea, Mariielena, so., Jumps-Sprints; Loewen, Hayley, fr., Jumps-Sprints; Lujano, Alyssa, so., Pole Vault-Sprints; Masters, Jody, fr., Pole Vault-Sprints; Mathews, Gabrielle, fr., Throws; Mayes, Gabriella, fr., Distance; McMullin, Katie, fr., Throws; Mead, Amanda, jr., Pole Vault; Mwangi, Kayla, sr., Throws; Nicholson, Myriah, so., Sprints; Parga, Jacky, so., Throws; Peterson, Enyisna, so., Throws; Pomeroy, Ann , fr., Throws; Prine, Jamie, fr., Distance; Puckett, Kenzie, jr., Jumps; Ramos, Azeneth, so., Jumps-Sprints; Raymundo, Rebeca, sr., Hurdles-Sprints; Regier, Asha, so., Jumps; Remsberg, Maggie, sr., Jumps-Hurdles-Sprints; Rossiter, Aryanna, jr., Throws; Slechta, Claire, sr., Distance; Smith, Jada, jr., Throws; Stokes , Alaijah, so., Sprints; Stucky, Alaina, sr., Distance; Suter, Ember, fr., Sprints; Tilden, Ivory , fr., Distance; Valle-Ponds, Alexis, so., Sprints; Varpness, Natalia, fr., Pole Vault-Sprints; Weeks, Tianna, fr., Sprints.

Boys — Anderson, Kaden, fr., Distance; Arellano, Diego, so., Throws; Barnett, Alexander, fr., Distance; Blaufuss, Eli, jr., Sprints; Bustillos, Jesus, so., Throws; Castillo, Santiago, fr., Sprints; Catache, Jason, so., Distance; Coleman, Malicai, jr., Jumps-Sprints; Crawford, Ben, fr., Sprints; Diringer, Kody, so., Throws; Dorrell, Tanner, fr., Throws; Ebert, Carsen, so., Sprints; Edwards, Elijah, so., Distance; Ekerberg, Creed, so., Sprints; Engelbrecht, Connor, jr., Sprints; Entz, Derek, so., Throws; Entz, Ethan, sr., Throws; Forest, Kenyon, fr., Sprints-Throws; Gaeddert, Gabe, so., Distance; Garcia, Zach, sr., Jumps-Sprints; Henning, Lukas, sr., Sprints; Hodge, Jonah, sr., Distance; Hodge, Simon, fr., Distance; Hosford, Wyatt, jr., Throws; Jantz, Erik, jr., Distance; Jantzen, John, jr., Pole Vault; Jones, Milo, sr., Pole Vault-Hurdles; Kendall, Aiden, so., Throws; Koontz, Caleb, fr., Distance; Krogmeier, Alex, jr., Jumps; Lane, Matt, sr., Distance; Lemus (Wilmore-Lemus), Tony (Adan), jr., Jumps-Sprints; Maldanado, Darwin, fr., Distance; Massanari, Noah, sr., Distance; McBeth, Matt, jr., Throws; Mick, Davis, so., Throws; Mick, Christopher, fr., Throws; Negrete, Antoniio, jr., Distance; Ochoa, Jerik, sr., Hurdles-Sprints; Parga, Mikey, fr., Sprints; Payan, Rogello, so., Sprints; Perry, Jody, so., Jumps-Sprints; Peterson, Damarus, sr., Throws; Pomeroy, David, so., Sprints; Remsberg, Jonah, fr., Pole Vault-Hurdles-Sprints; Reyes, Ben, fr., Sprints; Schmidt, Luke, so., Distance; Simmons, Tjaden, so., Sprints; Smith, Martin, so., Throws; Stenzel, Kyle, so., Pole Vault-Sprints; Stenzel, Zach, jr., Jumps-Sprints; Sympson, Ethan, fr., Throws; Thompson, Joel, sr., Sprints; Vajnar, Dylan, sr., Throws; Vasquez, Michael, so., Sprints; Wilson, Taelen, fr., Throws.

Schedule

March 29 @ Winfield Inv. (Jantz Stadium, Southwestern College) 4 p.m.

April 2 Newton Inv. (Thresher Stadium, Bethel College) 3:30 p.m.

April 5 @ Valley Center Inv. 2 p.m.

April 11-13 @ Wichita State Pre-State (Cessna Stadium) TBA

April 18 @ Campus Inv. 3 p.m.

April 26 @ El Dorado Inv. 4 p.m.

May 3 @ Derby Inv. 3:30 p.m.

May 9 AV-CTL I @ Haysville 4 p.m.

May 17 @ Regionals TBA

May 24-25 State @ Cessna Stadium, Wichita TBA