BRAINERD — With eight of nine starter back, the Remington High School softball team is looking to contend for league and state honors.

Lyn Lawler begins the fifth season as the Broncos coach and the fifth year of the team’s existence. Lawler is assisted by Doug Scribner and Kimberly Carbonell.

Returning starters include Caitlin Crisp (sr., C), Morgan Thunberg (sr., P-2B), Olivia Eck (sr., 3B), Bethany Regehr (sr., 1B), Cassi Wedel (jr., CF), Madison Hamilton (jr., 2B-P), Lizzy Sweatland (jr., LF) and Rianna Lawler (so., RF-P).

Thunberg was second-team All-HOAL at pitcher. Wedel was second-team all-league at outfield. Regier was honorable mention all-league at infield.

Looking to move up to the varsity ranks are sophomores Maddie Ball (OF) and Faith Newhouse (OF).

A top freshman prospect is Emily Wedel (U).

“With most of our varsity players returning this year, we look to finish in the top part of the league,” Lawler said. “We will have more depth at pitching this year, as well as other positions.”

Lawler looks to Hutchinson Trinity and Marion as the top contenders in the HOAL.

Schedule

March 26 @ Canton-Galva 4:30 p.m.

March 29 Sedgwick 3 p.m.

April 2 Sterling 3 p.m.

April 9 @ Moundridge 4 p.m.

April 12 Bennington 3 p.m.

April 18 Hillsboro 3 p.m.

April 23 @ Hutchinson Trinity 4:30 p.m.

April 26 @ Ell-Saline 3 p.m.

April 30 Inman 3 p.m.

May 7 Marion 3 p.m.

May 13-15 Regionals TBA

May 23-24 State @ Green Sports Complex, Pratt TBA