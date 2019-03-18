Bethel signs

Texas senior

Bethel College football coach Terry Allen signed John Henson of Benbrook, Texas, to a letter of intent to play for the Threshers beginning this fall.

Henson is a linebacker from Benbrook High School. Henson played 10 games last season, posing 67 total tackles with 1.5 quarterback sacks. He had an interception and forced four fumbles. He helped lead his team to an 8-3 record, falling in the first round of the Class 4A, Division I playoffs. He was named all-district at both linebacker and offensive line.

“(I’m) excited to join The Brotherhood, roll on,” Henson said.

Henson is a member of the National Honor Society. He intends to major in education at Bethel with an emphasis on secondary mathematics.

Track athlete

signs with BC

Bethel College track and cross country coach Jeff Hoskisson signed Logan Buttel of Wichita to a letter of intent to compete in both sports beginning this fall.

Buttel attended Wichita West High School, where he competed in both sports. In track, he competed in the 800-meter run and the 2,000-meter steeplechase.

He qualified for state in cross country in 2017, placing 101st in 18:59.5.

"We are excited to have Logan join our team," Hoskisson said. "He will help strengthen the men's cross country team."

Buttel intends to major in pre-law and physical therapy at Bethel.

Thunder edged

by Allen in OT

ALLEN, Texas — The Wichita Thunder ended a five-game road trip with a 6-5 overtime loss to the Allen Americans Sunday in ECHL play at the Allen Event Center.

Josh Atkinson scored the game winner 88 seconds into overtime and finished the game with two goals.

Zach Pochiro and Adam Miller each scored a goal with two assists for the Americans. Gary Steffes scored a goal with an assist. Jacob Doty added a goal. Lukas Hafner had 34 saves in goal for Allen.

Stefan Fournier scored a goal with two assists to lead Wichita. Calder Brooks and Keoni Texeira each added a goal with an assist. Quentin Shore and Jason Salvaggio each scored a goal. Nolan De Jong had four assists. Ian Edmondson had two assists. Stuart Skinner had 23 saves in goal for Wichita.

Allen improves to 23-37-4-2. Wichita falls to 24-29-7-3 and is in sixth place in the ECHL Mountain Division.

With nine games remaining, Wichita is 11 points out of fourth place in the division. Seven of those remaining games are at home. Wichita returns home at 7:05 p.m. Saturday to host Tulsa, which already has a playoff spot clinched.

ROSTER MOVES — Forward Dyson Stevenson was placed on loan to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. A sixth-year pro, Stevenson played 39 games with Wichita, scoring 11 goals with 18 assists.

Wichita signed defenseman Ian Edmondson for the remainder of the season. Edmondson is a rookie who just finished play with Canisius College, where he scored four goals with 30 assists in 122 games. The team reached the Atlantic Hockey Association playoffs in each of the last four years. The team reached the conference semifinals in 2018 and 2017. He was an AHA All-Academic selection as a senior.