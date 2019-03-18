Police were investigating a shooting late Sunday in central Topeka that left a man with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting was reported at 11:53 p.m. near S.W. 17th and Washburn Avenue.

Police said the victim made his way to a nearby Kwik Shop, where emergency responders found him.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said the man was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Munoz said police were looking for a gray vehicle that may have had a 30-day tag in connection with the shooting. The vehicle was being driven by an man wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police said they were following up on leads and the case remained under investigation early Monday.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.