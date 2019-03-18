Congratulations are in order to the following people and organizations, which appeared in The Newton Kansan last week:

• Renata Goossen, a Berean Academy graduate, who won the college division of the national Make It With Wool competition.

• Christa Jahay of Newton, who was named one of three Women of the Year.

• Twila Van Rossun of Walton, who spoke to the Kansan about transitioning her convenience store to sell stronger beer.

• Catherine Gilley of Peabody, who spoke to the Kansan about transitioning her grocery store to sell stronger beer.

• Murray Anderson of Newton, who spoke with the Kansan about the possible effects on liquor stores of a new law allowing stronger beer statewide.

• Seth Bontrager and Zeke Thompson, who return to the Newton High School tennis team after qualifying for state a year ago.

• Tim Swartzendruber, former Newton High School basketball coach, who was announced as athletic director for Pratt Community College.

• T.J. Warsnak of Halstead, who will coach his 15th season of Halstead High School golf this year.

• Logan Gamble, Jeb Carlson and Isaac Decker of Hesston High School tennis, who return this season after earning medals in the state tournament a year ago.

• Newton USD 373 and Superintendent Deb Hamm, for announcing the next set of “Railer Roundtables.”

• Shane Claiborne and Mike Martin, who are bringing their “Beating Guns” tour to Hesston.

• Lacee Scriven of Moundridge, who offers art workshops in Moundridge on behalf of the Moundridge Arts Council.

• The Sand Creek Summer Daze Festival, which sponsored the first public “St. Gregory's Day” parade and festival at Athletic Park.

• Harvey County Master Gardeners, for hosting the annual Home and Garden Show at the National Guard Armory.

• Max Caldwell, Nick Koehn, Alex Sinclair and Kollin Dietrich of Newton High School, for competing in the Academic Olympics at Pratt Community College.

• Addie Lindenmeyer, Kaete Schmidt, Schyler Entz, Lorelei Jacobs, Kaete Schmidt, Asha Regier, Kati Blaylock, Rebekah Nelson, Legacy Victorio-Coto, Rebekah Nelson, Tony Lemus, Emily Brandt, Faye Smith, Ellen Miller Garrett, Shelby Spreier, Schlyer Entz, Faye Smith, Natalie Kuhn and Matt Olson of Newton High School, for winning awards at the Kansas Press Association regionals.

• Berean Academy music students who attended the Junior High Music Festival in Hutchinson.

• Kyle Watson of Bethel College Track and Field, who finished third at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships. with a school record of 17.5 meters in the shot put. He is the first All-American at the school since 1997.

• Braylen Brewer of Bethel College Track and Field, who competed at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

• Grace Thompson, Kayla Morris and Taylinn Lacey of Sedgwick High School girls basketball, who were each named to the Heart of America League All-League teams.

• Brooke Wiebe, Mallory Wiebe and Anna Eldridge of Berean Academy girls basketball, who were each named to the Heart of America League All-League teams.

• Bethany Regehr of Remington High School girls basketball, who was named to the Heart of America League All-League teams.

• Dillon Vogts and Brady Helms of Moundridge High School boys basketball, who were each named to the Heart of America League All-League teams.

• Bradyen Marciano and Jadihn Martin of Remington High School boys basketball, who were each named to the Heart of America League All-League teams.

• Kiegan Vogt, Devin Rust, Chase Wiebe and Caleb Bisterfeldt of Berean Academy boys basketball, who were each named to the Heart of America League All-League teams.

• Mason Lacey and Kale Schroeder of Sedgwick High School boys basketball, who were each named to the Heart of America League All-League teams.

• Grant Brenneman, Landon Spencer and Lucas Roth of Hesston High School golf, who return to the team after qualifying for state last year.

• Danny Driskill, who will coach his first season of Halstead High School baseball.

• Braden Gerber, Josh Talbott and Andrew O'Brien, who return to the Halstead track team after earning medals at state a year ago.

• Madison McClain and Karenna Gerber, who return to the Halstead track team after earning medals at state a year ago.

• Caitlin Williams and Riley Schmeider of Bethel College women's basketball, who were each named to the NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team.

• Sarah Bartel, a Newton High School graduate, who was named to the NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team, as a senior for Bethany College basketball.

• Gabriella Mayes and Ivory Tilden of Newton, who have been selected for the 2019 Down Under Cross Country Team.

• Cashion Willard of Newton, who opened “Cactus Crossing” in downtown Newton.

• Kaitlyn Holman, who was named employee of the year at Pine Village of Moundridge.

• Jane Larson and Gerrry Major, who were named volunteers of the year at Pine Village of Moundridge.

• Ty Berry, Damarius and Alex Krogmeir of Newton High School basketball, who were each named to the All-AV-CTL Div. I basketball team.

• Jalal Gondal, Sam Morgan and Trey Sleep of Bethel College basketball, who were each named to the NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team.

• Karenna Gerber and Josie Engel of Halstead High School girls basketball, who were each named to the All-CKL basketball team.

• Elise Kaiser Rylie Schilling and Marisa Vogt of Hesston High School girls basketball, who were each named to the All-CKL basketball team.

• Braden Gerber, Andrew O'Brien and Lane Pitts of Halstead High School boys basketball, who were each named to the All-CKL basketball team.

• Cason Richardson, Ben Bollinger and Jackson Richardson of Hesston High School boys basketball, who were each named to the All-CKL basketball team.