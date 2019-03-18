Though by his own description John Ellert is “primarily a landscape and fine-art photographer,” his work also encompasses photographic abstraction.

His show “Dichotomies II: Images of Fantasy and Reality,” currently in Bethel College’s Regier Art Gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center, reflects that.

“Dichotomies II” is an exhibition of 35 images covering several years of Ellert’s work in multiple photographically based genres and styles.

The show will be in the gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center through March 29, with the artist reception from 6 to 8 p.m. March 28 at the gallery.

Although Ellert, Wichita, has been taking photos since he was a young teenager, he pursued a different discipline, music, in college and the years after. When he did take up serious photography, he studied with Boyd Norton, Nancy Rotenberg, André Gallant and Freeman Patterson.

“Through their influence,” he says, “I developed a great interest in how the mind constructs the visual field, filling in selectively from the information presented by the eyes.

“My work revolves around understanding rather than merely seeing.”

Ellert works in landscapes, both vast and intimate, as well as flowers and wildlife, along with his forays into abstraction.

He has traveled extensively while photographing, throughout North America, Europe, Africa and South America.

He counts among his favorite places East Africa, the Galápagos Islands, southeast Alaska, the Colorado mountains (where he lived for a number of years), Italy (particularly Tuscany) and the Pacific Northwest.

Ellert’s photos can be found in private collections throughout the United States and Canada. He is a member of Gallery XII in Wichita, where he has work on permanent display.

He conducts workshops and leads tours in the United States, Italy and East Africa.

He is a member of the North American Nature Photography Association and the Great Plains Nature Photographers. You can view his work at www.johnellert.com

Regier Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday (hours may change during Bethel’s spring break, March 17 through 24). There is no admission charge.