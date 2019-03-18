Months of hard work for students and mentors in the RaileRobotics program came to a perfect end — with a new beginning — this weekend at the FIRST Robotics Heartland Regional in Olathe.

When the gears stopped spinning Saturday, Newton hoisted a regional championship trophy and qualified for the national championships with an overall record of 20-4, including an undefeated record in elimination matches.

"We had a good robot and some very good teamwork. We managed to be consistent. We were lucky enough to choose some really good alliance partners," said Jim Rippe, coach of RaileRobotics.

It was not an easy tournament — not only was their tough competition throughout, the team had to make extensive repairs to the robot to keep competing.

"We had some issues with the robot, but one that stands out is right before our last qualifying round we broke a steel shaft in our gearbox. We had to build one right there on site. We were fortunate because there was a field fault that gave us a lot more time," Rippe said.

The national championship will be April 17 through 20 in Houston, if the team can quickly raise the needed funds to go.

"We do not know for sure if we are going yet," said Kenna Graber, team mentor.

The team will need to raise between $8,000 to $10,000 to make the trip.

"We are wishing we are able to keep going, but I am not sure that will happen," Rippe said. "We are not even at half of where we need to be."

The team will host a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. April 5 at Newton High School, whether they make the trip or not. Funds will be used for future robots if they choose not to go to nationals. Tickets are $10.

The team will need to make a decision and commit to going by Wednesday.

"Anybody can help us out throughout the year through the Dillons community rewards program," Rippe said.

That gives the team rewards when Dillons customers use their Dillons shopper cards.

Newton last won a regional in 2017. They lifted the regional trophy in 2012, 2011, 2010, 2007, 2006 and 2005.

The team finished 14-4 in qualifying rounds — good enough for fifth and advancement to the elimination rounds.

In FIRST Robotics competition, students have about five weeks after the announcement of game rules to design and build a robot to compete. Robots compete in alliances — groups of three robots form teams to compete in the game. This year the theme was deep space. Points were given for putting balls in containers, attaching items to "rockets" and for finishing the match upon a pedestal.

The Heartland Regional featured 36 teams from Iowa Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. Four teams came from China, one team came from Mexico.

For the elimination rounds, Newton selected Team 6907 The G.O.A.T. from Shanghai, China, and team 5216 Electromagnetic Panthers (E.M.P) from Riverside, Missouri. That alliance swept through the elimination rounds undefeated — taking all three best-of-three series in two matches.

The 935 alliance outscored its opponents 394 to 346 — that is not to say there was not tension. Newton opened the semfinal with a one point win, 69-68, over Team 5801, Independence, Missouri; Team 1827, Kansas City, Missouri, and Team 1986, Lee's Summit, Missouri. The 935 alliance had another close call in the finals, winning the opener 60-58 over Team 3160, Grove, Oklahoma; Team 1730, Lee's Summit, Missouri; and Team 2560, Grandview, Missouri.

"We knew that if we had to we could go three matches. We were concerned, but it does not matter what and where, you are always concerned," Rippe said.

Newton team members include seniors Reid Graber, Ethan Piland, Conner Puckett and Laura van Bergeijk; juniors Madison Vermilyea, Ricardo Lopez-Correa and Ash Gibson; sophomores Megan Watkins, Landon Comeaux, Elise Jantz, Diego Aguilar, Justice Murray, Aiden Meyers, Jakob Graber and Trey Swingle; and freshmen Nikolas Thompson and Bryant Childs.

All of the regional matches can be watched online at thebluealliance.com.

Mentors included Alan Vermilyea, Jim Rippe, Marc Sattler, Jaap Van Bergeijk, Kenna Graber, Steve Vermilyea, Isaac Entz and Matthew Sattler.