The Bethel College softball team opened KCAC play by moving its scheduled doubleheader against the University of Saint Mary about 200 miles southwest for a split.

The games were scheduled to be played in Leavenworth, but field conditions there forced a change of venue to Bethel’s Allen Wedel Field. The Spires remained the home team.

Saint Mary won the first game 9-3, but Bethel came back to win the second game 9-6.

In the first game, Bethel jumped ahead with three runs in the top of the third, but gave up a run in the bottom of the fourth, five runs in the bottom of the fifth and three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Alexis Solis drove in three runs for Saint Mary. Hailey Reece and Samantha Torres each drove in two runs. Hazel Faz and Camille Reyes each went two for three hitting.

Torres went six innings for the Spires to claim the win, allowing three runs and four strikeouts. Paige Siewert pitched the seventh, allowing a hit with a strikeout.

Bethel’s Madison McDowell went the distance in the loss, allowing nine runs, nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Leisle Hoffman and Emalee Overbay each went two for three hitting. Hoffman, Laura Pineda and Alexis Wilson each drove in a run.

In the second game, Saint Mary led 6-4 through four innings.

In the top of the sixth, Overbay hit an RBI triple with one out and came home to tie the game on a McDowell single. Singles by Rebecca Mullen and Cami Mills loaded the bases. McDowell and Mullen each scored on a wild pitch.

Kerrigan Simons hit an RBI double for Bethel in the top of the seventh.

McDowell finished the game two for four with two RBIs. Wilson and Simons each went two for four hitting. Overbay finished two for four. Pineda, Simons, Overbay and Mills each had an RBI. Pineda hit a solo home run.

Bethel starter Pineda threw four innings for a no decision, allowing two earned runs on nine hits with two walks. McDowell (2-5) finished the game, allowing no earned runs, four hits, a walk and a strikeout.

For the 2-12 Spires, Torres drove in three runs. Mara Davis went two for five with two RBIs. Reece went three for three hitting. Julissa Serrano went two for two. Ashley Whaley went two for four.

Torres lasted 1.2 innings on the mound, allowing four earned runs on seven hits. Siewert took the loss after 3.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits wqith a strikeout. Kaitlyn Schiefen finished the game allowing one earned run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Bethel is 5-6 overall and hosts Oklahoma Wesleyan at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Wedel Field.

First game

Bethel;003;000;0;—3;7;2

St.Mary;000;153;x;—9;9;1

McDowell (L, 1-5) and Overbay; Torres (W, 1-4), Siewert 7 and Carr.

Second game

Bethel;130;004;1;—9;14;1

St.Mary;201;300;0;—6;13;0

Pineda, McDowell (W, 2-5) 5 and Overbay; Torres, Siewert (L, 0-3) 3, Schiefen 6 and Carr. HR — B: Pineda (2).