1. Celebrate youth art

March is Youth Art Month, and Carriage Factory Art Gallery’s Third Thursday event will highlight art students from Newton and Halstead schools.

Third Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. March 21 at 128 E Sixth St. in Newton, will feature artwork created by South Breeze and Slate Creek Elementary schools in Newton. Art teacher Beth Burns’ students colored feathers that were then formed into giant wings. The project was inspired by the art of Kelsey Montague.

Artwork from Halstead High School's advanced art students will also be displayed in the Susan Koehn Gallery at Carriage Factory Art Gallery. Halstead High School junior Ethan McDonald will play guitar for Third Thursday.

Third Thursdays are free and open to the public.

For more information, call 316-284-2749 or visit www.carriagefactoryartgallery.com.

2. Learn some history

Patricia Middleton will present “The Story of Susanna Madora Salter,” a historical presentation about the United States’ first female mayor, at 7 p.m. March 19 at Newton Public Library. The presentation is free and open to the public.

3. Remember that 'Art is Ageless'

Newton Presbyterian Manor will recognize artists participating in its “Art is Ageless” exhibit at 2:30 p.m. March 21 at the Manor. The non-juried exhibition is open to any artist age 65 or older. Work will be on display at the Manor from March 21 through April 5. The reception is free and open to the public.

4. Have a bowl

Grand Central will host the first "Soups & Hoops" fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 22 at the senior center, 122 E. 6th. Diners will have a choice of soup, roll and cookie for a suggested donation of $6. A TV will also be showing round one of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

5. Dedicate the mural

The Newton Murals and Art Project will be a part of Third Thursday at the gallery. They will have new mural panels available to view and purchase and will hold a dedication for the Sunflower mural on sixth street.

The dedication begins at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a silent auction to support future murals. Special music, refreshments and art displays will also be offered through 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.