Twila Van Rossun, the owner of the Hilltop Convenience Store in Walton, has a message for fans of the "3.2 beer" sold in her store — get it now before it is gone.

"I got my last order today," Van Rossun said. "What I have got, I want to get through with it."

Some of her suppliers are out. The only thing in the warehouse has a higher alcohol content.

On April 1, grocery stores and convenience stores will be able to sell stronger beer — up to 6.0 percent alcohol.

"The only thing different on our side is it is going strong across the state," said Catherine Gilley, owner of Peabody Market. "One can only hope it helps the bottom line."

She purchased the small town grocery store in June of last year and has watched small grocery stores fold up in other towns. She also watched a liquor store in Peadbody close up shop last year.

"It is a tough business," Gilley said.

Peabody Market and Hilltop Convenience Store both offer Sunday sales — something not available in nearby Newton, where liquor store owner Murray Anderson believes competition for beer sales is about to get very intense.

"We are in the Bermuda Triangle. We have Walgreens, Dillons and Dillons Fuel Store. We have strong competition," Anderson said.

Anderson owns one liquor store, right across the street from one of the biggest grocery stores in town — Kroger owned Dillons. Dillons also owns a convenience store at the intersection of Main and 12th Street, sharing an intersection with Walgreen less than a block from Anderson's liquor. This April 1 is no joke for Anderson.

Anderson said he is trying to look at things positively after being part of a long term fight against the move. There was a bit of give and take with the legislative action — until now, liquor stores have not been able to sell anything without alcohol in it. That will change.

Also April 1, liquor stores will be able to sell mixers and other non-alcoholic products -- no more having to make more than one stop to mix up a cocktail. For Anderson, that means bringing in more than 200 new products.

"My store will be remodeling in the next couple weeks and we will be bringing in new items," Anderson said. "... We want to be a one-stop shop. We will expand our mixes. ... Whatever you are doing, whatever party you are having, we want to have it for you."

Also coming will be craft sodas — playing off the success his store has had on a beer cave that has hundreds of beers by the bottle.

Compromise

For years, lobbyists for grocery stores and convenience stores pushed for Kansas legislation to allow them to sell the 6.0 beer sold in liquor stores. In the opposing corner were liquor stores, which also had lobbyists.

In 2017, the State Legislature passed a compromise bill that had something in for both sides. House Substitute for Senate Bill 13 put April 1, 2019, as the starting date for sales.

“I think it was wise to do that,” said Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance, of the preparation time written into the Kansas bill. Last year, Oklahoma also transitioned from 3.2 cereal malt beverage in grocery stores and had more changes for liquor stores.

“A lot of consumers are impatient and they can’t understand why it takes that long,” Barnes said, but Oklahoma also had a couple of years to get ready for the major changes.

During the month leading up to the Oct. 1, 2018, start date, she said, there was a shortage of beer in grocery stores and convenience stores, with merchants not wanting to restock 3.2 before the kickoff of 6.0 beer sales.

Refrigerated cases



“We worked with Uncorked Kansas for years to bring this legislation forward,” said Sheila Lowrie said, “because our customer has asked.”

Fifty-two of the 62 Dillons stores in Kansas are receiving expanded beer cases, she said, in advance of April 1. Shoppers will find about “two to three times” more selection, she said, as Dillon's stocks craft and imported beers that may not have had a 3.2 version. Kansas-brewed beers will be on the shelves - including those from Wichita Brewing Co. and from Walnut River, Defiance, Three Rings, and Free State breweries.

The North Dillons in Newton — the one across the street from Anderson's store — has double the size of its cold case.

Lowrie indicated the 10 stores not receiving the expanded cases - due to floor space or design - still will carry 6.0 beer.

Anderson is not overly concerned.

"Here is the deal; if I did not own a liquor store and I wanted a 12-pack or 24-pack of beer, I would not want to park in Dillons parking lot, walk into that store, go clear back to the beer, walk through the store with my beer and wait in line," Anderson said. "People come in my store, and the average time they are in my store is less than two minutes. ... In two minutes they are carrying things out and they are done. We will try and be competitive and I think that is what people like."

Walmart also will have a bigger selection of beer for its shoppers.

“We are pleased that starting April 1, Kansas customers will be able to enjoy beer selections similar to what we offer customers in other states, including national brand, regional and craft selections,” wrote Delia Garcia, senior director of communications for Walmart.

Convenience stores

There are 73 Kwik Shops in Kansas, including one in Newton, and they also will switch.

“We are excited to be able to offer several local craft beers in the stores,” wrote Cindy Rantanen, vice president of brand partnerships and public relations for EG America LLC, the corporate owner of Kwik Shops.

They anticipate increased sales from offering the expanded variety and the products the customers want, she said. Kwik Shops will have greater product space for beer, but it will be done over time, according to Rantanen.

Oklahoma Beer Alliance’s Barnes said some convenience stores there have “beer caves” - a walk-in refrigerated room where customers can enter and pick up a larger package of beer. The benefit to the store is that the large packages are not taking up space in the store.

“It’s really been more of the liquor stores and convenience stores that have done the beer caves,” Barnes said, and Lowrie said Dillons does not plan to add beer caves.

Barnes said Dollar General stores are among those selling 6.0 beer in Oklahoma. GateHouse Kansas was unable to reach a corporate spokesman for Dollar General.

— The Hutchinson News contributed to this report