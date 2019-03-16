March is Youth Art Month, and Carriage Factory Art Gallery’s Third Thursday event will highlight art students from Newton and Halstead schools.

Third Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. March 21 at 128 E Sixth St. in Newton, will feature artwork created by South Breeze and Slate Creek Elementary schools in Newton. Art teacher Beth Burns’ students colored feathers that were them formed into giant wings. The project was inspired by the art of Kelsey Montague.

Artwork from Halstead High School's advanced art students will also be displayed in the Susan Koehn Gallery at Carriage Factory Art Gallery. Halstead High School junior Ethan McDonald will play guitar for Third Thursday.

The Newton Murals and Art Project will also be a part of Third Thursday at the gallery. They will have new mural panels available to view and purchase. The organization will also hold a dedication for the Sunflower mural and have a silent auction.

Third Thursdays are free and open to the public.

Carriage Factory Art Gallery is a nonprofit organization that sells art by area artists. It also provides workshops in various art media throughout the year. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 316-284-2749 or visit www.carriagefactoryartgallery.com.