MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Markis McDuffie registered 15 points as Wichita State beat East Carolina 73-57 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament first round on Thursday night.

McDuffie made 11 of 12 free throws.

Jaime Echenique had 14 points and nine rebounds for Wichita State (18-13). Dexter Dennis added 13 points. Asbjorn Midtgaard had 10 points for Wichita State.

Jayden Gardner had 16 points for the Pirates (10-21). Shawn Williams added 14 points. Isaac Fleming had 12 points and seven assists.

EAST CAROLINA (10-21) — Spasojevic 1-6 0-0 2, Gardner 6-9 4-5 16, Fleming 3-10 6-10 12, Williams 6-12 0-0 14, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Strickland 0-0 2-2 2, Whitley 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 1-2 0-0 3, Davis 2-7 0-0 5, Obasohan 1-4 1-1 3. Totals 20-51 13-18 57.

WICHITA ST. (18-13) — McDuffie 2-6 11-12 15, Echenique 5-11 4-4 14, Dennis 5-7 0-0 13, Burton 0-2 1-2 1, Haynes-Jones 3-6 2-4 8, Brown 1-5 0-1 2, Poor Bear-Chandler 1-3 1-2 3, Midtgaard 5-7 0-0 10, Herrs 0-0 0-0 0, Bush 0-1 0-0 0, Farrakhan 0-3 0-0 0, Torres 0-4 0-0 0, Stevenson 2-8 1-2 7. Totals 24-63 20-27 73.

E.Carolina;27;30;—57

Wichita St.;39;34;—73

3-Point Goals — East Carolina 4-17 (Williams 2-8, Foster 1-1, Davis 1-5, Hill 0-1, Fleming 0-2), Wichita St. 5-25 (Dennis 3-5, Stevenson 2-8, Burton 0-1, Bush 0-1, Echenique 0-1, Farrakhan 0-1, Haynes-Jones 0-2, Torres 0-2, McDuffie 0-4). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — East Carolina 24 (Davis, Gardner 6), Wichita St. 42 (Echenique, Brown 9). Assists — East Carolina 12 (Fleming 7), Wichita St. 16 (Haynes-Jones 4). Total Fouls — East Carolina 17, Wichita St. 14. A — 7,476 (18,119).