This weekend the Sand Creek Summer Daze Festival, Inc. will bring forth a new festival — St. Gregory's Day. St. Gregory's Day is, according to organizers, a "faux holiday." Two years ago a Newton neighborhood began celebrating the festival with a parade. This year that celerbation will go public. The closest Saturday to St. Patrick's Day will be St. Gregory's Day.

1. The parade

The plan is to flood Athletic Park in orange and green March 16 to host Newton's first public St. Gregory's (Patrick's) Day Parade & Irish Celebration. This year the celebration will help benefit Bethel College Academy of Performing Arts and, through the help of the Newton Lions Club, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Harvey County.

According to the festival website sandcreeksummerdaze.com, last year's neighborhood parade saw bagpipes, ATVs, lawnmowers pulling decorated trailers, wheelchairs, bicycles, unicycles, wagons, wheelbarrows, lambs, a dog in a top hat and tie and a unicorn. Parade lineup is at 3 p.m.

2. The 'Irish Celebration'

Other activities for the day include a BCAPA Sheep Toss using an inflatable sheep, a Kilt competition, a limerick reading contest, Irish dance by BCAPA, the Wichita Caledonia Pipes and Drums and music by DJ Michael Smith

3. Food and drink

A corned beef and cabbage meal served by the Newton Lions Club; and orange beer by Aero Plains Brewing.

IF YOU GO

WHEN: 3 p.m. Parade lineup, 4 p.m. Parade; 5 p.m. Irish Celebration

WHERE: Athletic Park circle. If it rains, the celebration will be moved to the 4-H Building at the Harvey County Fairgrounds.

HOW MUCH: The parade and most events are free, whether you want to watch or participate. Other events like food and beverages will require a donation.