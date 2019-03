Oh boo hoo hoo! What to do? KU is no longer Big 12 basketball conference champs.

Does this mean Coach Bill Self, suffering a deep depression, will leave KU to return to his alma mater at Oklahoma State to resurrect that last-place program?

Does this mean the greatest stars from Africa, Europe or Asia no longer will want to join the Jayhawks so they can dominate everybody?

Does this mean commercialism is dead?

Nah!

Harold Malmquist, Concordia