Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by noon Fridays. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

5 Pin;78;26

Some Beaches;73;31

Eastgate Chicks;67;37

Eastgate Lanes;64;40

Family Ties;48.5;55.5

Osima;48;56

Ball Hugger;45;59

Kustom Karriers;45;59

Stitches;33.5;70.5

High Single Game — Vickie Brockman, 201; High Single Series — Judy Brenzikofer, 529; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 644; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 1,846.

EASTGATE METRO

Hillsboro Ford;40;14

Moxie’s Drinking Team;29.5;14.5

Prestige Worldwide;29.5;14.5

Scotty’s Dogs;27;17

Busy Bees;26;18

Team Retired;21;23

Todd’s Pro Shop;20;24

Fusion 5;20;24

Looney Tunes;19.5;24.5

Eastgate Lanes;16.5;27.5

Linn Pinns;15;29

One Left;10;34

High Single Game — Men: CHRIS LINN, 300; Women: Melissa Barton, 236; High Single Series — Men: Kevin Barton, 803; Women: Melissa Barton, 591; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,045. High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 2,991.

EASTGATE V-8

Ball Busters;29;11

It Doesn’t Matter;24;16

We Need Some;24;16

Platinum PDR;19;21

GGG;18;22

Team Retired;17;23

Give ‘Em 3;16;24

Gear Heads;13;27

High Single Game — Men: Irvin Esau, 244; Women: n/a; High Series — Men: Irvin Esau, 689; Women: n/a; High Team Game — Ball Busters, 1,032; High Team Series — It Doesn’t Matter, 2,888.

SILVER TOPS I

Rollaids;66.5;37.5

Hopefuls;65;39

Misfits;58.5;45.5

Sassy Four;49.5;54.5

Friends;41;63

Lucky Four;31.5;72.5

High Single Game — Men: Steve Kemph, 256; Women: Carol Latin, 201; High Single Series — Men: Bob Fields, 594; Women: Barb Zenner, 568; High Team Game — Misfits, 823; High Team Series — Misfits, 2,279.

SILVER TOPS II

3 G’s;71.5;36.5

Winssome;65;43

Shish Kabobs;60;48

Curtis C’s;59;49

Die Hards;57;51

Foxes;56;52

Spare Me;52.5;55.5

Barb’s Kids;49;59

Just Luck;46.5;61.5

Teddy Bears;43;45

High Single Game — Men: Tim Holdeman, 237; Women: Mary Schrag, 210; High Single Series — Men: Tim Holdeman, 669; Women: Mary Schrag, 539; High Team Game — 3 G’s, 741; High Team Series — 3 G’s, 2,152.

GOODWILL

Heavy Pork;22,170

Midway Motors;22,096

Arrowhead;22,061

Ugly Counts;21,837

Roofing Services;21,778

We B Gone;21,536

Miles Properties;21,183

High Single Game — Ray Bambick, Roofing Services, 248; High Single Series — Shawn Ferguson, Heavy Pork, 671; High Team Game — Arrowhead, 1,026; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 2,885.

FRIDAY TRIO

Gutter Gunners;49.5;26.5

I Don’t Care;46.5;29.5

Rat Pack;41;35

The Nines;39;37

La Familia;33.5;42.5

1st St. Gang;23.5;52.5

High Single Game — Men: Shawn Stietz, 248; Women: Erica Scott, 182; High Series — Men: Shawn Stietz, 694; Women: Erica Scott, 531; High Team Game — I Don’t Care, 571; High Team Series — I Don’t Care, 1,610.