Staff reports

Thursday

Mar 14, 2019 at 8:25 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.23; Corn $3.47; Milo $3.07; Soybeans $7.89

PCP prices: Wheat $3.99; Corn $3.43; Milo/cwt. $5.35; Soybeans $7.99

Scoular: Wheat $4.28; Corn $3.77; Milo $3.47; Soybeans $8.44