TOPEKA - IdeaTek has garnered a reputation for being “a little bit rogue,” said co-founder and chief innovation officer Daniel Friesen, Buhler, when he testified Wednesday morning before the Kansas House Rural Revitalization Committee.

That was a prelude to Friesen identifying obstacles for broadband expansion and suggesting what the Legislature could do to make it easier to extend a fiber-optic line.

He proposed:

Reform the Kansas Universal Service Fund (KUSF), created by 1996 legislation. It’s “doled out over $1 billion,” he said since it was created, for the deployment of telecommunications infrastructure. But the focus has been on landline service, he said, while it should be focused now on broadband expansion.Encourage utility companies with power poles to be more accommodating. “We could use some help from this body,” Friesen told the lawmakers. “We struggle with pole attachment access,” he said, citing difficulties in getting access from big utilities and rural cooperatives.Urge the Kansas Department of Transportation to be more flexible about the use of the right-of-way. “We struggle with KDOT,” he said. KDOT goes outside its own rules, he said. “They put fiber where we would like to put fiber,” he said. “How do you incentivize KDOT to be nicer?” State Rep. Paul Waggoner, R-Hutchinson, asked Friesen.Stop funding areas where there are competing service providers. When a competitor comes in, Friesen said, usually the newcomer is not subsidized, but the incumbent provider is receiving government subsidies.Ease regulations to make it easier for a provider to extend fiber.Extend the timeline for the Statewide Broadband Expansion Planning Task Force. The task force has met once and is slated to turn in its final report before Jan. 15, 2020. As of this week, the Legislative Coordinating Council has OK’d a second meeting, on March 28. Friesen would like more meetings and subcommittees. New deadlines and the ability to set up subcommittees for the task force, which has about 20 members, cannot be done without new legislation. Additional meetings this year beyond March 28 will need the Legislative Coordinating Council's authorization.

‘Heavy lift’

Kansas is 38th in the nation in connectivity, Friesen told the committee.

There are pockets in Johnson County where the problem with access resembles rural areas, the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Director of Broadband Initiatives Stanley Adams told the Rural Revitalization Committee.

Data for 26 of the 91 service providers in Kansas is not on a map, but getting a more complete coverage map is only part of the equation, Adams said. Adams and members of the committee concurred that mapping shouldn’t prevent progress. “We can spend money on mapping, that won’t get us deployment,” Committee Chairman Don Hineman, R-Dighton, said.

Friesen said redirecting the KUSF - which had a recent fund balance of about $38 million - will be “a heavy lift” for the Legislature, he said. The KUSF is under the umbrella of the Kansas Corporation Commission, and the agency said a statutory change would be required for the KUSF to explicitly support broadband.

The federal government is in the process of revamping the Federal Universal Service Fund into the Connect America Fund, which explicitly supports broadband, according to the KCC.

State Rep. Jason Probst, D-Hutchinson, ranking minority member on Rural Revitalization, thinks the Legislature has to look at the KUSF and consider whether it should be retooled for today’s realities. Probst said the committee has had testimony from several conferees this year who pointed out that the federal version of the fund is transitioned to encourage more broadband development.

“I think it will be an incredibly heavy lift - and that’s been echoed by both other lawmakers and those in the telecommunications industry,” Probst wrote in an email Wednesday afternoon.

“I hear other legislators talking about the need to get better broadband service to rural areas, and often, some reconfiguration of KUSF is part of the conversation. But these are mostly ‘quiet’ conversations. No one seems to know exactly the right way to move ahead,” Probst wrote.

‘Not for broadband’

CenturyLink is one of the phone carriers benefiting from the KUSF.

The KUSF “was not instituted to provide support for broadband services; rather, it is intended for the purposes of providing support for voice telephone services in areas of the state that have been deemed high cost by the KCC (Kansas Corporation Commission),” CenturyLink said in a statement to The News

“CenturyLink has never received any support from the KUSF for broadband projects and only receives voice support for a small fraction of its customers. In exchange for KUSF support, companies like CenturyLink have been deemed the carrier of last resort by Kansas law and the FCC (Federal Communications Commission). As a carrier of last resort, CenturyLink must remain willing and able to provide voice telephone services to any customer in its certificated service territory, regardless of the cost associated with providing service,” the company said.

CenturyLink said it sees a need for a state broadband fund to aid deployment of advanced services, but says this is a separate and distinct need from supporting the basic voice telephone services.

Like Friesen, CenturyLink also has a seat on the Statewide Broadband Expansion Planning Task Force. The company said it looks forward to working with the other members to develop a comprehensive approach to addressing the state’s broadband needs.

KDOT, Westar

A KDOT project to upgrade an existing fiber-optic network is currently in progress and will help Kansans and will be more cost-effective for KDOT to maintain, according to the department.

“The system benefits Kansans by improving emergency service connections to KDOT’s 800 Mhz radio system. More than 1,300 agencies currently have access to the KDOT radio system, with more than 38 million calls processed statewide last year,” KDOT pointed out.

The new system, funded through cost-savings on other projects, will provide the ability to connect better to technology systems currently on the network and to connect to border states for more effective information sharing, the department said. Also, the fiber-optic network is part of the preparation to support in-vehicle technologies that will be part of the future.

Westar Energy said it “provides fair access for pole attachments in ordinance with rules established by the Federal Communications Commission."

“Requests are processed in the order they are received,” the utility said. “If an organization requests access and meets FCC guidelines, an engineering assessment is performed to ensure that adding the requested materials to the pole would not compromise safety or reliability,” the utility said.

Familiar topic

The Rural Revitalization Committee has devoted multiple meetings to broadband. "This is a good committee," Friesen said, impressed by members' knowledge of terminology.

It doesn't take much to find somebody in Kansas who has bad service or no service, he said. "It's time to get started," he said.