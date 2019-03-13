HESSTON — The Hesston High School golf team will have three state qualifiers returning, including the defending state champion.

Grady Pauls begins his ninth season as the Swathers’ coach. He is assisted by Brian Johnson.

Hesston is the defending Central Kansas League champions and the defending Class 3A regional champs.

The Swathers took fourth at the state tourney.

Hesston is led by senior Grant Brenneman, the defending Class 3A medalist, who shot a one-over 72 at the state meet last year. Brenneman also won the CKL individual title and placed eighth at regionals.

Junior Landon Spencer was 41st at state last year, 14th at regionals and 10th in the CKL.

Sophomore Lucas Roth was 72nd at state last year, 11th at regionals and 11th in the CKL.

A top freshman prospect is Jace Regier.

Schedule

April 4 @ Wellington Inv. (Wellington GC) 1 p.m.

April 5 @ Hillsboro Inv. (Hillsboro GC) 3 p.m.

April 15 @ Wichita Collegiate Inv. (Cherry Oaks GC) 3 p.m.

April 16 @ Sterling Inv. (Sterling CC) 3 p.m.

April 22 @ Maize South Inv. (Auburn Hills GC) 1 p.m.

April 25 Hesston Inv. (Hesston GC) 1 p.m.

April 29 @ Southeast of Saline Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 9 a.m.

April 30 @ Buhler Inv. (Hesston GC and Turkey Creek GC) 8 a.m.

May 2 @ Hutchinson Trinity Inv. (Carey Park) 10 a.m.

May 7 CKL @ Wedgewood GC 3 p.m.

May 13 @ Regionals TBA

May 20 State @ Emporia Municipal GC TBA