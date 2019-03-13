Four Newton High School students recently placed at Pratt Community College’s annual Academic Olympics.

About 600 students from 25 high schools attended Pratt Community College’s annual Academic Olympics Feb. 22.

Students competed in various scholastic, technical and artistic categories. The following Newton High School Automotive students competed and placed in their respective auto contest:

Max Caldwell - second place – written; won free books and tuition scholarship

Nick Koehn - fourth place – written; received $500.00

Alex Sinclair - fifth place - written

Kollin Dietrich - second place - parts ID; received $500.00

During the day, students took written tests in subjects ranging from animal science to history to nutrition, and contestants in the automotive and agriculture power technology categories were asked to identify machine parts. The top three students in each category were awarded with certificates recognizing their achievement.

During the morning, students also visited the annual car show presented by the automotive department. Nearly twenty cars of all makes and models were on display on loan from PCC employees, students and community members with ties to the department.