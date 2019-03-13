Bethel track

meet canceled

The Bethel College track meet scheduled for Saturday at Hutchinson Community College has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Bethel will now open the season March 23 at the Emporia State Invitational at Welch Stadium in Emporia.

BC football

signs player

Bethel College football coach Terry Harrison signed Dagen Goodner of Humboldt to a letter of intent to play for the Threshers beginning this fall.

Goodner is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound quarterback and linebacker from Humboldt High School. As a senior, he hit 48 of 90 passes for 933 yards with 13 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He carried the ball 109 times for 1,26 yards rushing with 20 touchdowns.

On defense, he had 87 tackles, 62 solo. He recovered three fumbles. He also handled kicking duties, averaging 33.9 yards a kickoff with two touchbacks. He hit four of six extra-point kicks and ran in 18 two-point conversions.

He helped lead Humboldt to an 11-1 record as a senior, losing to Riley County in the Class 2A playoff semifinals.

He has over 300 tackles, 2,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards passing in high school plat. He is a three-time all-state selection and was selected to play in this summer’s Shrine Bowl game.

"Dagen is a great student and a very high-level Kansas player,” Bethel defensive coordinator Paul Kempf said. “We have been excited about him for a long time, and to have him commit to the Brotherhood is huge.”

Goodner is a member of the National Honor Society and intends to major in biology.

Cross country

runner signs

Bethel College cross country coach Jeff Hoskisson signed Reno Lemon of Chanute to a letter of intent to compete for the Threshers beginning this fall.

Lemon attended Chanute High School, where he is a four-time state qualifier (Class 4A) and a two-time state medalist.

He placed fifth at state as a senior in 17:09.9. He was 20th at state as a junior at 17:12.8. He placed 28th at state as a sophomore in 17:54.96. He placed 36th at state as a freshman at 17:43.10.

He helped lead Chanute to a fifth-place team finish as a senior.

His personal best at 5,000 meters is 16:52.

He is an academic all-state selection.

"We are very excited to have Reno in our program," Jeff Hoskisson said. "He is an accomplished runner, having finished fifth at the 4A State meet. We are really looking forward to what he will add to our team."

Bethel signs

volleyball player

Bethel College volleyball coach Stacy Middleton signed Katey Wilhelm to a letter of intent to play for the Threshers beginning this fall.

Wilhelm is a 5-foot-5 libero and defensive specialist from Meade High School. As a senior, she had two kills, 49 aces, 475 digs and 18 assists.

She helped lead her team to a 34-7 record, winning the Hi-Plains League at 7-0. The team finished 1-2 in Class 2A state play.

She is a two-time, first-team all-league selection.

"I am excited to start my new journey as a Bethel Thresher and to have all new experiences as a college athlete," Wilhelm said. "I know I can and will give my very best effort in the classroom and on the court, and I hope the hard work I put forth will lead to success in both areas."

"Katey will bring lots of energy to our court, she is very athletic and is hungry to start her volleyball career here," Middleton said. “Katey will be a dynamic player and isn't afraid to lead. She is a great student and will excel in the classroom as well. We are excited to see how far Katey can go both on the court and in the classroom."

Wilhelm also played basketball at Meade, scoring more than 1,000 points for her prep career and earning player of the year honors as a senior.

She is an academic all-state selection. She intends to major in elementary education at Bethel.