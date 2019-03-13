The Newton High School Journalism department competed in the Kansas Press Association regionals at the end of February. They submitted digital submissions and competed in on-site contests at Wichita State Univeristy.
Students participated in the “Central Regional” made up of seven schools. Twenty-one of their 26 submissions qualified for state and 15 journalists will compete in state in May.
Those earning awards include:
Addie Lindenmeyer — First Place Copy Editing and First Place Academics Photography
Kaete Schmidt — First Place News Page Design
Schyler Entz — First Place Cutline Writing
Lorelei Jacobs — Second Place News Page Design
Kaete Schmidt — Second Place Sports Writing
Asha Regier — Second Place Yearbook Sports Writing
Kati Blaylock — Second Place Yearbook Copywriting
Rebekah Nelson — Second Place Advertising
Legacy Victorio-Coto — Third Place Yearbook Layout Design
Rebekah Nelson — Third Place Yearbook Copywriting
Tony Lemus — Third Place Cutline Writing
Emily Brandt — Honorable Mention Copy Editing
Faye Smith — Honorable Mention Feature Writing and Honorable Mention News Writing
Ellen Miller Garrett — Honorable Mention Editorial Writing
Shelby Spreier — Honorable Mention Yearbook Sports Writing
Schlyer Entz — Honorable Mention Yearbook Layout Design
Faye Smith — Honorable Mention Sports Photography
Natalie Kuhn — Honorable Mention Editorial Cartoon
Matt Olson— Honorable Mention Advertising