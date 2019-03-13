Wednesday

The Newton High School Journalism department competed in the Kansas Press Association regionals at the end of February. They submitted digital submissions and competed in on-site contests at Wichita State Univeristy.

Students participated in the “Central Regional” made up of seven schools. Twenty-one of their 26 submissions qualified for state and 15 journalists will compete in state in May.

Those earning awards include:

Addie Lindenmeyer — First Place Copy Editing and First Place Academics Photography

Kaete Schmidt — First Place News Page Design

Schyler Entz — First Place Cutline Writing

Lorelei Jacobs — Second Place News Page Design

Kaete Schmidt — Second Place Sports Writing

Asha Regier — Second Place Yearbook Sports Writing

Kati Blaylock — Second Place Yearbook Copywriting

Rebekah Nelson — Second Place Advertising

Legacy Victorio-Coto — Third Place Yearbook Layout Design

Rebekah Nelson — Third Place Yearbook Copywriting

Tony Lemus — Third Place Cutline Writing

Emily Brandt — Honorable Mention Copy Editing

Faye Smith — Honorable Mention Feature Writing and Honorable Mention News Writing

Ellen Miller Garrett — Honorable Mention Editorial Writing

Shelby Spreier — Honorable Mention Yearbook Sports Writing

Schlyer Entz — Honorable Mention Yearbook Layout Design

Faye Smith — Honorable Mention Sports Photography

Natalie Kuhn — Honorable Mention Editorial Cartoon

Matt Olson— Honorable Mention Advertising