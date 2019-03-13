The Newton High School Journalism department competed in the Kansas Press Association regionals at the end of February. They submitted digital submissions and competed in on-site contests at Wichita State Univeristy.

Students participated in the “Central Regional” made up of seven schools. Twenty-one of their 26 submissions qualified for state and 15 journalists will compete in state in May.

Those earning awards include:



Addie Lindenmeyer — First Place Copy Editing and First Place Academics Photography



Kaete Schmidt — First Place News Page Design



Schyler Entz — First Place Cutline Writing



Lorelei Jacobs — Second Place News Page Design



Kaete Schmidt — Second Place Sports Writing



Asha Regier — Second Place Yearbook Sports Writing



Kati Blaylock — Second Place Yearbook Copywriting



Rebekah Nelson — Second Place Advertising



Legacy Victorio-Coto — Third Place Yearbook Layout Design



Rebekah Nelson — Third Place Yearbook Copywriting



Tony Lemus — Third Place Cutline Writing



Emily Brandt — Honorable Mention Copy Editing



Faye Smith — Honorable Mention Feature Writing and Honorable Mention News Writing



Ellen Miller Garrett — Honorable Mention Editorial Writing



Shelby Spreier — Honorable Mention Yearbook Sports Writing



Schlyer Entz — Honorable Mention Yearbook Layout Design



Faye Smith — Honorable Mention Sports Photography



Natalie Kuhn — Honorable Mention Editorial Cartoon



Matt Olson— Honorable Mention Advertising