HALSTEAD — The Halstead High School baseball team will have a new coach leading the Dragons into the upcoming season.

Danny Driskill begins his first season with Halstead. He is assisted by Mitch Boese and Adam Glendenning.

Halstead was 5-16 last season. The team fell in the Class 3A district semifinals.

“We are pretty young this season, but we have good numbers out, and a .500 record seems like an attainable goal,” Driskill said.

Returning starters include David Schulte (sr., C), Bryant Odendahl (sr., OF), Brian Casey (jr., IF-OF), Cole Herman (so., 1B-P), Kaden Hill (so., IF-P), Carter Hiebert (so., OF) and Kaden Kraus (jr., IF-P).

Other returning letterwinners include Kaden Lopez (so., IF), Ivan Gutierrez (so., IF-OF), Lane Pitts (sr., OF) and Carson Considine (so., IF-P).

The Dragons will be bolstered by two transfers from Campus High School — Kevin Murphy (sr., OF-P) and Dawson Driskill (jr., IF-P).

Top freshmen prospects include Chandler Drake (IF-P), Patrick Mueller (C-P), Austin Radke (C-P) and Jackson Swift (IF-P).

Driskill looks at Nickerson and Pratt as the top contenders in the Central Kansas League this season. Both were Class 4A, Division II state qualifiers last season. The sole non-league foe on the Dragons’ schedule is Cheney, which qualified for state in Class 3A last season.

Schedule

All games 4 p.m. unless noted

March 26 @ Haven

March 29 @ Cheney

April 2 Hesston

April 9 Lyons

April 12 Nickerson

April 16 @ Hillsboro

April 23 @ Hoisington

April 26 Pratt

May 2 @ Smoky Valley 3 p.m.

May 7 Larned

May 13-15 Regionals TBA

May 23-24 State @ Soden’s Grove, Emporia TBA