Teens have their texting codes -- LOL for Laugh Out Loud, TTYL for Talk To You Later, along with many others that I need my grandchildren to properly interpret.

What follows has been floating around on the internet for some time, but for those who don't imbibe in cyberspace or pay attention to what transpires online, it's worth sharing with our readers. Especially seniors who are often frustrated by computerization of our world to say nothing of the slang that has become everyday for younger generations.

Finally, we long suffering gray-panthers have our own texting codes. Although many faithful followers of this column are not even close to senior status, I thought you should know their codes in case you get one from a senior.

ATD: At The Doctor

BFF: Best Friend's Funeral

BTW: Bring The Wheelchair

BYOT; Bring Your Own Teeth

CBM: Covered By Medicare

DWI: Driving While Incontinent

CUATSC: See U At The Senior Center

FWIW: Forgot Where I Was

FYI: Forgot Your Insulin

GGPBL: Gotta Go...Pacemaker Battery Low

IMHAO: Is My Hearing Aid On

LOL: Living On Lipitor

LMDO: Laughing My Dentures Out

TOT: Texting On Toilet

GGLKI: Gotta Go, Laxative Kicking In

WATP: Where Are The Prunes

WWNO: Walker Wheels Need Oil

IFACGU: I've Fallen And Can't Get Up

Soon we'll get into more serious things like a significant 125th anniversary celebration coming to Hutchinson and a series on the good and bad about county government. But considering all the stress, strife, unhappiness and polarization going on in today's society, perhaps a week of senior humor is in order.

