With a grateful heart Kansas Honor Flight would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who participated in our Sweetheart Dinner.

First, we could not have had this event without Newton Christian Church; the facilities, support crews, every person that came to the event or volunteered to help.

The basket contributors were a A Step Ahead Dance Studios, Annie's Attic, Valley Center; Carriage Crossing, Yoder; Kansas Honor Flight volunteers, Mary Kay consultants, Bill and Cathi Michel and Trinity Heights Methodist Church.

Delicious food was provided by volunteer bakers, Genova's Italian Restaurant, Sysco, Spears and the Bread Basket. Dinner service was provided by Valley Center Show Kids.

A big shout out goes to Kansas life Insurance Agency, Wichita, for sponsoring a General's Table.

Entertainment was presented by Angel Feet Dancers, Curtis the Mentalist, magician Shawn Reida, ventriloquist Greg Classsen, David Vogel and Bucky Walters.

Last but not least thanks to Dillon's Floral Department and the volunteer florists, the 22 OSS unit, McConnell Air Force Base, decorators, set up and clean up crews, the chalkboard artists, The Newton Kansan and anyone we may not have mentioned. It was a job well done by all.

— Chairman Tom and Leta DeMayo, co-chairs Bill and Hazel Richter, Kansas Honor Flight Sweetheart Dinner.