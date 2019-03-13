Editor's note: A edited, shortened version of this letter appeared in the print edition of the Newton Kansan March 7. The full letter is published here.

I want to pay my respects and give tribute to a man who was great. His name was Loyd Brewer, a retired farmer from a small town in Kansas who years ago at age 18 left everything in his small rural world to fight for freedom.

I first met Mr. Brewer at a small café in Newton, Kansas. At the time I was the commander of the Air National Guard unit flying B-1 bombers out of McConnell AFB in Wichita. That morning I was there early to meet a friend, and as I was waiting for my order I noticed a small group of “old guys” drinking coffee around the table, a pretty normal sight for Curtis C’s. I noticed that one of the gentlemen was wearing a ball cap that said WWII Veteran on the front. I walked over to his table and introduced myself and thanked him for his service. He graciously acknowledged my comment and but didn’t really say much so I asked him. “Whereabouts did you serve?” He simply replied, “ in the Pacific”. I followed up with the question,” where in the Pacific?” He simply replied “Oh, you know, one of them islands” Curious, I asked, “which island?” He replied with two simple words- “Iwo Jima”. With more than a little amazement, I asked – “when were you there?” He simply said- “the whole time”. I was sort of speechless as I had never met an Iwo survivor, but I contained my awe and said I would look for him again at Curtis C’s.

That was in 2000 and was the beginning of a wonderful friendship that deepened over the years.

Mr. Brewer passed away last Friday at the age of 93. I was privileged to see him last Christmas and he was sharp and in good spirits. I will treasure that meeting.

I saw Mr. Brewer regularly at the little café and we would talk. I found out he was part of Item Co. of the 23rd Marines. Landed in the 12th wave as I recall. Of course, I was still enamored with his “hero “status as an Iwo veteran but he very early on let me know he was no hero. He said the only heroes on Iwo Jima were the ones who didn’t make it home. He would say that often. He was only a lucky farm kid from Kansas who the Good Lord was watching out for.

He was a machine gunner on Iwo. In the thick of it. He never took his boots off for 33 days.

Mr. Brewer never wanted any attention. He was proud of being a Marine but he was a humble man of few words. When I asked him if he would come to our unit’s “Dining Out” he reluctantly agreed. He had no idea we wanted him to be our guest of honor. He showed up with his typical brown pants and metal snap shirt- quite a contrast to the formal military uniforms he was surrounded by. He was indeed the star of the show and everyone wanted to meet him. When the Honor Guard performed a ceremonial flag folding in honor of his service and presented it to him through an arch of ceremonial swords, there was barely a dry eye in the house. He accepted it quietly and graciously.

A few years later, we had our annual air show at the base and the Blue Angels were the main event. Mr. Brewer was able to fly on the tanker and get in the boom operator’s station while refueling the Blues. I think he got a real kick out of that!

At the party honoring the Blue Angels they all lined up to get their picture taken with him. It was something to behold! At another air show a few years later, I had arranged for VIP treatment for Mr. Brewer with a golf cart with his name on it. When he saw it, he said “ I don’t need a fancy golf cart. I can still walk!” so we ditched the cart and walked around like everybody else. That was Mr. Brewer. One of the special events that year was a Marine rifle drill team that performed in between the flying events. I introduced their leader to Mr. Brewer and he made a place in the front of the crowd for Mr. Brewer to see some of the sharpest Marines in the world perform. As far as they were concerned, he was an audience of one! After their performance, they lined up to thank him for his service. None had ever met a real Iwo Jima veteran and they were humbled to be in his presence. I remember one of the last to come over was a tall young man in his perfect Marine uniform who had just been twirling and catching his gleaming rifle. He got down on a knee to be eye to eye with Mr. Brewer and with tears running down his face said the most heartfelt “ Thank You for your service” I have ever witnessed. It is something I will always remember.

As the years passed Mr. Brewer stopped going to the little café. He stopped driving so our path crossings became farther apart. We would always see him on Memorial Day at the Peabody, Kansas cemetery for the service. Eventually we had to go see him at the care home where he had moved. He was always positive, always thankful, and always inspiring.

Soon he will be laid to rest in an obscure, windblown prairie cemetery where he quietly served as a caretaker for many years. There will be a handful of friends and family, a small cadre of military members who will brave the cold to fold a flag and play taps. The world will not know that it has lost a great man. But I know. And I will remember.

Mr. Brewer would always say he wasn’t special, he just did what his country asked him to do like so many others did. And yet to me, it was like he represented all of them. And so I salute my friend, Corporal Loyd Brewer, United States Marine.

Semper Fi

— Ed Flora, Newton