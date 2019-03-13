There has been significant discussion surrounding a bill (HB 2254) I recently introduced. Unfortunately, I didn't have the opportunity to name the bill, and so some people have misinterpreted the intention.

The bill I introduced seeks to solve a problem for hard-working Kansans or people on fixed incomes struggling to pay for an unexpected expense. Many years ago, people in difficult situations could go into their local bank and get a small signature loan to get through a difficult time. With changes in banking regulations, those loans are now difficult to obtain, so people must turn to high-interest payday lenders or resort to pawning a family heirloom or their grandfather’s shotgun. Our community banks need the flexibility to help people. This bill seeks to relax some lending regulations and enable state banks to once again offer small signature loans to their customers.

When hard-working Kansans need help meeting an unexpected expense, they shouldn't have to get caught in the payday loan trap or sell their family heirlooms.

I hope this clears up the intention of the bill.



— Rep. Tim C. Hodge, D-North Newton