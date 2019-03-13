Provoked by professional agitators, the Covington school students stood up to a hail of obscenity and intimidation that would have withered most adults.

With a moral compass received from a superior education, they validated the teachers and schools they represented, in contrast to the provocateurs who rushed to judgment before learning the facts.

Like the Jussie Smollett hoax, its evident many celebrities and media outlets didn’t care about the truth, as long as it supported a race-baiting narrative.

Even now many would prefer to believe the lie.

The Covington students are a credit to the nation while exposing their critics for the hucksters they are.

Hate crimes exist, but many high profile cases have proven to be stunts perpetrated by fakers for political or personal gain.

Is it too much to ask that our media do their job and withhold reporting until the facts have been established?

Apparently, it is because they keep reporting unsubstantiated “news” on a variety of subjects and keep getting it wrong.

A cynical person might be tempted to believe this is deliberate.

— Gregory Bontrager, Hutchinson