The Halstead High School track teams are poised for another successful season with eight returning state qualifiers, including five medalists.

Jason Grider returns for his third season as head track coach. He is assisted by Donovan Regehr, Jesse Mueller and Josh Johnson.

The Halstead boys finished fourth in both the Central Kansas League and Class 3A regionals last season and 17th at state. The girls were 10th at league, 12th at regional and 36th at state.

Returning state medalists for the boys were seniors Braden Gerber, Josh Talbott and Andrew O’Brien, who all took second in the 4x800-meter relay. Talbott took fifth in the 800-meter run. Gerber was a member of the eighth-place 4x400-meter relay.

Also back are juniors Scott Grider and Aric Propst, who competed at state in the 4x100-meter relay.

Returning medalists for the girls are sophomores Madison McClain and Karenna Gerber, who placed fourth in the 4x100-meter relay. The two also competed in the 4x400-meter relay, along with senior Lydia Johnson.

Other returning letterwinners for the boys include junior Josh Loucks (throws) and Ethan McDonald (throws) and sophomores Doug Grider (throws) and Josh Newman (pole vault).

Returning letterwinners for the girls include seniors Shaeley Day (throws), Jayden Siebert (distance), Kaia Siebert (distance) and junior Harley Lang (throws).

“The Dragons qualified five out of six relays for state a season ago and return the core of those relays,” Jason Grider said. “The distance and middle distance on the boys and girls side should be tough again this year and the throws on both the boys and girls side should be much improved and very competitive.”

Schedule

April 2 @ Sterling CKTL 4:30 p.m.

April 5 @ Lyons Inv. TBA

April 9 @ Marion CKTL 4:30 p.m.

April 11-13 @ Wichita State Pre-State (Cessna Stadium) TBA

April 16 @ Lyons CKTL 4:30 p.m.

April 18 Conrad Nightingale Inv. 2:30 p.m.

April 23 Halstead CKTL 4:30 p.m.

April 26 @ Cheney Inv. 3:30 p.m.

May 2 @ Hesston Inv. 3:30 p.m.

May 9 CKL @ Nickerson 2 p.m.

May 17 @ Regionals TBA

May 24-25 State @ Cessna Stadium, Wichita TBA