Berean Academy students recently competed at the Junior High Music Festival at Hutchinson Trinity on March 5.

Students earned ratings based on their performances.

The Berean band is directed by Mrs. Bev Lister and the choir is instructed by Mrs. Sara Morris.

Ratings earned include:

Instrumental

I+ Band

I+ 8th Grade Brass — Payton Anderson, Lane Budde, Ian Carroll, Abby Cole, Nolan Driskill, Lindsey Edgren, Gracie Hendrickson, Creighton Kukula, McKinna Mann, Mason Regier, Braeden Templin

I Clarinet Ensemble — Mark Entz, Addison Hall, Flora Morgan, Angelina Nilsen, Tayton Smith, Alexa Timken, Olivia Zapata

I Flute Trio — Reagan Matzek, Leah Mullins, Avery Wiebe

I Percussion Ensemble — Luke Cole, Abby Evans, Andrew Harder, Nick Krebs, Riley Orpin, Parker Stucky

I 7th Grade Brass — Rauley Anderson, Devin Busenitz, Sam Eldridge, Gavin Evans, Henry Giger, Baylian Smith, Isaac Snook, Jarrett Wiebe, Theo Wiebe

I Sax Ensemble — Aiden Brown, Isaac Meisinger, Tayana Nord, Anna Smith, Connor Sweazy, Rachel Widler,

I Violin Trio — Kessa Case, Andrew Harder, Mackenzie Martens

I Payton Anderson, trumpet solo

I Rauley Anderson, trombone solo

I Andrew Harder, snare drum solo

I Tayana Nord, alto sax solo

I Parker Stucky, snare drum solo

I Rachel Widler, tenor sax solo

II Mackenzie Martens, violin solo

Vocal

I+ Choir

I Girls Ensemble (all JH girls)

I Boys Ensemble (all JH boys)

I 8th Grade Girls Quartet — Atiera Langenberg, Addie Nickel, Tayana Nord, Rachel Widler

I Mens Quartet —Rauley Anderson, Nick Krebs, Connor Sweazy, Drake Winzer

II+ Abby Evans, Vocal Solo

II+ Atiera Langenberg, Vocal Solo

II+ Isaac Snook, Vocal Solo

I Kessa Case, Vocal Solo

I+ Ian Carroll, Vocal Solo

I+ Zachariah Briscoe, Vocal Solo

I+ McKinna Mann, Vocal Solo