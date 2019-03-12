Patron Insight sometimes is hired by school districts to analyze why a tax question failed.

“It costs money to have an election,” said Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Dawn Johnson, noting to the USD 309 school board Monday night that it might be advantageous for the district to contract the company to conduct and analyze polling data before a bond issue is finalized and put on the ballot.

The USD 309 school board heard a presentation Monday from Patron Insight about polling.

Rick Nobles, president of the Johnson County-based Patron Insight, told the board the phone survey would seek to determine:

What do people think about the job USD 309 is doing in terms of managing resources?How do residents in USD 309 get their information?Where should information about a bond issue be placed in order to reach patrons?What do those surveyed think about each of the ideas on the planned ballot question? Those improvements range from enhancing building security to adding classrooms to replacing windows to investment in a weight room.What is their tax tolerance?

Once given the go, Nobles said, it would take six weeks to complete the survey and provide data to the district.

A company carrying out the phone survey would seek to obtain between 267 and 300 completed surveys. The random phone survey would reach landline phones and cell phones. The survey would have about 60 questions and take about 10 to 12 minutes to complete.

Patron Insight’s prediction rate is about 97 percent, Nobles said, pointing out that sometimes that means polling indicates a tax ballot will fail and it does fail.

USD 309 wants to finance improvements at all its schools. Potentially, a roughly $34 million school bond could be sought, but that amount and the projects tentatively eyed for the bond program are subject to change this spring. A November ballot is possible, or the school district could opt for a special election.

USD 309 is planning to spend some bond money on a weight room and an auditorium renovation/expansion at Nickerson High School. The big killers on tax ballots, Nobles said, are turf, an auditorium, swimming pool, and the school district’s administration building. By asking people their opinion on the planned projects, they would learn which expenditures have support and which lack backing.

The survey would ask people how much they would be willing to spend, reading off amounts in descending order until the person surveyed identifies the level he thinks is acceptable.