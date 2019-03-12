BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bethel College men’s golf team gained 15 strokes and lost a place in the team standings after the second and final round of the Eagle Spring Classic Tuesday at the Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.

Bethel finished 13th out of 14 teams. Bethel shot a 341 in Monday’s first round but shot a 356 in Tuesday’s final round for a 697 finish, 81 strokes out of first place.

Northwestern (Iowa) won the team title at 616, shooting a 312 the final day. Mid-America Christian was second at 620, shooting a 305 in the final round. Columbia (Mo.) was third at 622.

Central Baptist and Sterling tied for fourth at 625.

Austin Reitz of Northwestern was top medalist at 146. Reitz shot a tourney best, two-under par 70 in the second round to move up seven spots in the standings.

Roger Sack of Doane and Isaac Maston of Mid-America Christian tied for second at 1541. Daymond Dollens of Columbia, Marshall of Sterling and J.R. Kanemura of Doane all tied for fourth at 152.

Bethel was led by Parker Austin, who finished tied for 34th at 161. Connor Mickens tied for 41st at 165. Chase Anderson tied for 73rd at 185. Chase Sparks was 77th at 190. Trae Gehring was 80th at 197.

Bethel competes Monday and Tuesday at the KCAC Regular-Season Tournament at the Crestview Country Club in Wichita. The results of the tournament carry into the KCAC Championships April 29 and 30 at the Buffalo Dunes Country Club in Garden City.

Eagle Spring Classic

Monday and Tuesday

Hillcrest CC

Bartlesville, Okla.

Par 72

Team scores

Northwestern (Iowa) 304-312—616

Mid-America Christian 315-305—620

Columbia (Mo.) 311-311—622

Central Baptist 307-318—625

Sterling 316-309—625

Kansas Wesleyan 307-319—626

Oklahoma Wesleyan 311-320—631

Doane 321-321—642

Bethany 323-333—656

Southwestern 332-330—662

Bethany B 345-328—673

Hastings 337-341—678

Bethel 341-356—697

Oklahoma Panhandle St. 404-395—799

Individual scores

x-non-team scoring entry

1. Austin Reitz NW 76-70—146

T2. Roger Sack Doa. 75-76—151

T2. Isaac Maston MAC 76-75—151

T4. Daymond Dollens Col. 76-76—152

T4. Marshall Martin Ster. 77-75—152

T4. J.R. Kanemura Doa. 75-77—152

7. Gage Gibson MAC 78-75—153

T8. Spencer Lebarbera CBC 76-78—154

T8. Ben Hadden KWU 78-76—154

T8. Gage Brauns Col. 76-78—154

T8. Troy Watson KWU 74-80—154

T8. Jin Beom (Paul) Choi Ster. 79-75—154

T13. Colton Ryan CBC 76-79—155

T13. Chase Gafner OWU 77-78—155

T13. Austin Davis MAC 81-74—155

T16. Caleb Badura NW 81-75—156

T16. Bodey Jackson CBC 73-83—156

T18. Isaac Knock NW 75-82—157

T18. Laithan Sublette Col. 79-78—157

T18. Tyler Merley-x NW 77-80—157

T21. Jin Ho (Peter) Choi Ster. 78-80—158

T21. Daniel Beck Bty. 80-78—158

T21. Andrew Lehman OWU 78-80—158

T21. Nic Rankin OWU 77-81—158

T25. Jordan Della Guistina Bty. 78-81—159

T25. Coleman Houk KWU 76-83—159

T25. Cameron VanLeer Col. 80-79—159

T25. Noah Wilson-x Col. 74-85—159

T29. Dan Mastrobuono Has. 79-81—160

T29. Leyton Clark CBC 82-78—160

T29. Carter Hoss OWU 79-81—160

T29. Tristan Rabbe-x OWU 83-77—160

T29. Ryan Vaden-x NW 89-71—160

T34. Anders Lindanger Ster. 82-79—161

T34. Parker Austin Btl. 79-82—161

T34. Kaden Upton MAC 80-81—161

T34. Daren Reed SW 82-79—161

T34. Jose Maria Cunha Bty. 77-84—161

39. Logan Vacca KWU 82-80—162

40. Jake Olsen NW 78-85—163

T41. Connor Mickens Btl. 82-83—165

T41. Bill Chongsirilak SW 81-84—165

T41. Edward Millan-x CBC 85-80—165

T41. Jefferson Cook-x SW 77-88—165

T45. Cooper Spears SW 86-80—166

T45. Cole Perkins Col. 81-85—166

T45. Austin Odom KWU 79-87—166

T45. Wyatt Bonds MAC 81-85—166

T45. Finn Tharandt-x Ster. 77-89—166

T50. Jack Pritchard OWU 86-81—167

T50. Birgir Magnusson Bty. 85-82—167

T50. Ben Wolfman Bty. 88-79—167

T50. Chase Largen Doa. 84-83—167

T54. Matt Rees Has. 82-86—168

T54. Daniel Lopez-x OWU 80-88—168

T56. Dylan Smith CBC 82-87—169

T56. Will Harbeson-x SW 77-92—169

T58. Joep Mokkink Bty. 84-86—170

T58. Spencer Daake Has. 83-87—170

T58. Khord Vining SW 83-87—170

61. Brandon Garza Bty. 84-87—171

62. Casey Dougherty Ster. 85-87—172

63. Gunnar Gunmundsson Bty. 89-84—173

64. Conner Lies Bty. 88-87—175

T65. Roger Klenke-x SW 86-90—176

T65. Jason Barrientes-x Ster. 89-87—176

67. Ty Crandon Doa. 87-90—177

68. Landon Jackson-x Col. 89-89—178

69. Karsten Harrison OPS 89-90—179

T70. Lucas Heathington OPS 88-92—180

T70. Skyler Good Has. 93-87—180

T70. Micah Ramirez Doa. 95-85—180

T73. Sergi Teller OPS 96-89—185

T73. Chase Anderson Btl. 88-97—185

T73. Chase Carr SW 91-94—185

76. Zac Swanson Has. 93-94—187

77. Chase Sparks Btl. 96-94—190

78. Ryan Pierce-x Bty. 97-98—195

79. Keagan Larson Bty. 99-97—196

80. Trae Gehring Btl. 92-105—197

81. Jake Hawkins OPS 131-124—255

82. Alex Snyder NW 75-WD—N/A