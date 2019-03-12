BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bethel College men’s golf team gained 15 strokes and lost a place in the team standings after the second and final round of the Eagle Spring Classic Tuesday at the Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.
Bethel finished 13th out of 14 teams. Bethel shot a 341 in Monday’s first round but shot a 356 in Tuesday’s final round for a 697 finish, 81 strokes out of first place.
Northwestern (Iowa) won the team title at 616, shooting a 312 the final day. Mid-America Christian was second at 620, shooting a 305 in the final round. Columbia (Mo.) was third at 622.
Central Baptist and Sterling tied for fourth at 625.
Austin Reitz of Northwestern was top medalist at 146. Reitz shot a tourney best, two-under par 70 in the second round to move up seven spots in the standings.
Roger Sack of Doane and Isaac Maston of Mid-America Christian tied for second at 1541. Daymond Dollens of Columbia, Marshall of Sterling and J.R. Kanemura of Doane all tied for fourth at 152.
Bethel was led by Parker Austin, who finished tied for 34th at 161. Connor Mickens tied for 41st at 165. Chase Anderson tied for 73rd at 185. Chase Sparks was 77th at 190. Trae Gehring was 80th at 197.
Bethel competes Monday and Tuesday at the KCAC Regular-Season Tournament at the Crestview Country Club in Wichita. The results of the tournament carry into the KCAC Championships April 29 and 30 at the Buffalo Dunes Country Club in Garden City.
Eagle Spring Classic
Monday and Tuesday
Hillcrest CC
Bartlesville, Okla.
Par 72
Team scores
Northwestern (Iowa) 304-312—616
Mid-America Christian 315-305—620
Columbia (Mo.) 311-311—622
Central Baptist 307-318—625
Sterling 316-309—625
Kansas Wesleyan 307-319—626
Oklahoma Wesleyan 311-320—631
Doane 321-321—642
Bethany 323-333—656
Southwestern 332-330—662
Bethany B 345-328—673
Hastings 337-341—678
Bethel 341-356—697
Oklahoma Panhandle St. 404-395—799
Individual scores
x-non-team scoring entry
1. Austin Reitz NW 76-70—146
T2. Roger Sack Doa. 75-76—151
T2. Isaac Maston MAC 76-75—151
T4. Daymond Dollens Col. 76-76—152
T4. Marshall Martin Ster. 77-75—152
T4. J.R. Kanemura Doa. 75-77—152
7. Gage Gibson MAC 78-75—153
T8. Spencer Lebarbera CBC 76-78—154
T8. Ben Hadden KWU 78-76—154
T8. Gage Brauns Col. 76-78—154
T8. Troy Watson KWU 74-80—154
T8. Jin Beom (Paul) Choi Ster. 79-75—154
T13. Colton Ryan CBC 76-79—155
T13. Chase Gafner OWU 77-78—155
T13. Austin Davis MAC 81-74—155
T16. Caleb Badura NW 81-75—156
T16. Bodey Jackson CBC 73-83—156
T18. Isaac Knock NW 75-82—157
T18. Laithan Sublette Col. 79-78—157
T18. Tyler Merley-x NW 77-80—157
T21. Jin Ho (Peter) Choi Ster. 78-80—158
T21. Daniel Beck Bty. 80-78—158
T21. Andrew Lehman OWU 78-80—158
T21. Nic Rankin OWU 77-81—158
T25. Jordan Della Guistina Bty. 78-81—159
T25. Coleman Houk KWU 76-83—159
T25. Cameron VanLeer Col. 80-79—159
T25. Noah Wilson-x Col. 74-85—159
T29. Dan Mastrobuono Has. 79-81—160
T29. Leyton Clark CBC 82-78—160
T29. Carter Hoss OWU 79-81—160
T29. Tristan Rabbe-x OWU 83-77—160
T29. Ryan Vaden-x NW 89-71—160
T34. Anders Lindanger Ster. 82-79—161
T34. Parker Austin Btl. 79-82—161
T34. Kaden Upton MAC 80-81—161
T34. Daren Reed SW 82-79—161
T34. Jose Maria Cunha Bty. 77-84—161
39. Logan Vacca KWU 82-80—162
40. Jake Olsen NW 78-85—163
T41. Connor Mickens Btl. 82-83—165
T41. Bill Chongsirilak SW 81-84—165
T41. Edward Millan-x CBC 85-80—165
T41. Jefferson Cook-x SW 77-88—165
T45. Cooper Spears SW 86-80—166
T45. Cole Perkins Col. 81-85—166
T45. Austin Odom KWU 79-87—166
T45. Wyatt Bonds MAC 81-85—166
T45. Finn Tharandt-x Ster. 77-89—166
T50. Jack Pritchard OWU 86-81—167
T50. Birgir Magnusson Bty. 85-82—167
T50. Ben Wolfman Bty. 88-79—167
T50. Chase Largen Doa. 84-83—167
T54. Matt Rees Has. 82-86—168
T54. Daniel Lopez-x OWU 80-88—168
T56. Dylan Smith CBC 82-87—169
T56. Will Harbeson-x SW 77-92—169
T58. Joep Mokkink Bty. 84-86—170
T58. Spencer Daake Has. 83-87—170
T58. Khord Vining SW 83-87—170
61. Brandon Garza Bty. 84-87—171
62. Casey Dougherty Ster. 85-87—172
63. Gunnar Gunmundsson Bty. 89-84—173
64. Conner Lies Bty. 88-87—175
T65. Roger Klenke-x SW 86-90—176
T65. Jason Barrientes-x Ster. 89-87—176
67. Ty Crandon Doa. 87-90—177
68. Landon Jackson-x Col. 89-89—178
69. Karsten Harrison OPS 89-90—179
T70. Lucas Heathington OPS 88-92—180
T70. Skyler Good Has. 93-87—180
T70. Micah Ramirez Doa. 95-85—180
T73. Sergi Teller OPS 96-89—185
T73. Chase Anderson Btl. 88-97—185
T73. Chase Carr SW 91-94—185
76. Zac Swanson Has. 93-94—187
77. Chase Sparks Btl. 96-94—190
78. Ryan Pierce-x Bty. 97-98—195
79. Keagan Larson Bty. 99-97—196
80. Trae Gehring Btl. 92-105—197
81. Jake Hawkins OPS 131-124—255
82. Alex Snyder NW 75-WD—N/A