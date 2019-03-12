Upon seeing the headline regarding Sunday liquor sales in South Hutch in the March 5 Hutch News, I was eager to read Mary Clarkin's story. Although Sunday liquor runs are rare in my world because of diligent inventory control practices, it would have been convenient to travel to South Hutch in a pinch and I also support the expansion of Sunday sales in general.

Then I read the article. A businessman opens up a liquor store that can't even sell liquor yet and on the same day makes a spectacle of himself at the South Hutch city council meeting, pushing for a vote for which people were obviously not prepared and telling a council member he shouldn't vote on the matter because he is against it.

But best of all, the absolutely most amazing thing I have read for a very, very long time, this 'businessman' submits as a selling point the argument that the resulting increased traffic on Sundays, his very own customers, are 'idiots' and therefore a source of revenue for the police department.

Legitimate or not, South Hutchinson has long had a reputation for being a speed/DUI trap. This kind of thinking won't help. The fact that this businessman's brother is on the city council makes the optics even worse.

Maybe it's best left to the voters of South Hutch rather than the city council vote to decide if they want an 'idiot' magnet in their community to support the police department, one of whose functions is to protect citizens from 'idiots'. No matter how it turns out I'll continue to go to Haven on Sundays if I have the need, rather than South Hutch. It's a nice drive.

Steve Schneider

Hutchinson