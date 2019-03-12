TENNIS

Kansas Tennis

Coaches Association

Prep Boys’

Pre-season poll

SALINA — Below is the pre-season coaches poll for the Kansas Tennis Coaches Association in high school boys’ tennis:

Class 6A — 1. Shawnee Mission East, 2. Blue Valley Northwest, 3. Blue Valley West, 4. Olathe West, 5. Manhattan. Others: Lawrence Free State, Blue Valley North, Topeka Washburn Rural.

Class 5A — 1. Salina Central, 2. Maize, 3. St. James Academy, 4. Valley Center, 5. Maize South. Others: Arkansas City, McPherson, Wichita Bishop Carroll.

Class 4A — 1. Buhler, 2. Topeka Hayden, 3. Wichita Trinity Academy, 4. Bishop Miege, 5. Abilene. Others: Parsons, Independence, Winfield.

Class 3-2-1A — 1. Wichita Collegiate, 2. Kansas City Christian, 3. Central Plains, 4. Sterling, 5. Conway Springs. Others: Smoky Valley, HESSTON, Maranatha Academy.

BC women

claim awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two members of the Bethel College women’s basketball team were named to the NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team for the 2018-19 season in NAIA Division II women’s basketball.

Players named were seniors Caitlin Williams of Wellington and Riley Schmieder of Wellman, Iowa.

Schmieder was named to the team for the second time. Williams is a first-time recipient.

Criteria for being named to the team includes being “nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, maintaining a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, appearing on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.

Williams is majoring in athletic training while Schmieder is majoring in biology with minors in chemistry and Spanish.

Newton grad

takes honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Newton High School graduate Sarah Bartel was named to the NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team for the 2018-19 season in NAIA Division II women’s basketball.

Bartel is a senior for the Bethany College women’s basketball team. She is an exercise science major with a minor in coaching.

Thunder

falls in OT

WICHITA — After a four-game road trip, the Wichita Thunder returned home only to drop a 2-1 loss to the Tulsa Oilers in overtime Tuesday at INTRUST Bank Arena in ECHL play in Wichita.

Jared Thomas scored both goals for the Oilers. The game winner came with 1:38 remaining in the overtime. The first goal came with 6:17 left in the first period on a power-play goal.

Ryan Tesink, Dylan Bredo and Eric Drapluk each had an assist for Tulsa.

Wichita’s goal came 2:52 in the third period by Steven Iacobellis with assists from Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin and Nolan Vesey.

Devin Williams stopped 25 of Wichita’s 26 shots on goal for the Oilers. Ty Rimmer had 32 saves for Wichita on 34 Tulsa shots.

The win puts Tulsa at 35-21-4-2, leading the ECHL Mountain Division by one point over Idaho. Wichita is 24-28-6-3 and is one point out of fifth place in the Mountain Division, 10 points out of fourth place. With 11 games remaining, Wichita needs to finish in the top four in the division to reach the playoffs.

Wichita travels to fourth-place Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, Mo., followed by a game at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Allen.

WELLS RECALLED — Thunder goaltender Dylan Wells has been recalled by the Edmonton Oilers and assigned to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

Wells is a rookie who played one game with Wichita last year and 22 games this season. He is 12-5-2-0 with Wichita with a 3.04 goals-against-average and a .912 save percentage.

Wells has won three of his last four starts.

He has played nine games with Bakersfield this season, going 4-5-0 with a 3.01 GAA and a .902 save percentage.

Wells is a fifth-round draft pick of the Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.