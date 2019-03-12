The Saline County Commission approved $547,400 in grant applications to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Tuesday morning. If awarded, the funds would support health services for mothers and children, HIV case management, child care licensing, public health emergency preparedness, and other services offered by the Saline County Health Department.

Health Department Director Jason Tiller said KDHE will notify the health department in June regarding which of the grant applications will be approved. The final grant contracts will be brought before the commission for final approval.

The commission also approved the purchase of different types of gravel and sand from four different companies for $593,200 and approved $387,400 to transport the material.

The commission also accepted a $315,700 bid from L&M Contractors to replace a bridge on Water Well Road. County Engineer Justin Mader said that under the terms of the bid, L&M Contractors must complete the project no later than 120 working days after beginning work, and that regardless of the initiation date, the project must be completed by March 31, 2020.