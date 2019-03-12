The next principal of Graber Elementary School, 1600 N. Cleveland St., will be a Graber graduate.

Jesse Ediger grew up in the neighborhood, attending K-through-6, and spending her entire eleven years as a teacher at Graber. She currently teaches fourth grade but has taught sixth grade and third grade, too.

The Hutchinson USD 308 Board of Education approved the transition of Ediger from teacher to principal for 2019-2020 during its meeting Monday night. Graber’s current principal, Telana Irving, had 22 years’ experience as a principal outside Hutchinson, including 15 years as an administrator in Atlanta, and was hired as an interim principal for 2018-2019, while Ediger completed her administration course work. “She will transition to the position as promised,” Irving said, and Irving will move to Faris Elementary School, 301 E. 10th Ave., where there was a teacher vacancy in a sixth-grade classroom next year.

Irving said she appreciated the opportunity to be the interim principal and said she is happy to be able to continue in education, serving all students.

With the hiring of Ediger, the only school administrative position that USD 308 has to fill for next school year is assistant principal at McCandless Elementary School, 700 N. Baker St., according to Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Rick Kraus.

Keith Gable resigned as assistant principal at McCandless, effective at the end of this school year, and was hired Monday night to teach sixth grade at Hutchinson Magnet School at Allen, 403 W. 10th Ave.

A new job opening at USD 308’s Administration Center was created Monday when the board approved the retirement at the end of this school year of Theresa Brown, curriculum and instruction specialist.

Ediger started work on her graduate degree two years ago. She told USD 308 officials that she was willing to wait it out so that when she advanced, it was at Graber. "This is my home, it has my heart," Ediger, 39, said of Graber.

“It was such a family feeling, the community was so involved,” she said of her years as a student there when the principal was the late Richard Fritschen. “He set the bar high,” she said, knowing every student’s name and also knowing their families.

Ediger said the school continues to have a family feel.

As a new teacher, Ediger won the Kansas Horizon Award, given to new teachers by the Kansas Department of Education. During her years at Graber, she was active in preparing the annual wax museum event, where students portray historical figures. She also was instrumental in developing a garden at the school, and in partnering some Graber students with Hutchinson High School Honors English 10 students.

She brought her enthusiasm for the Green Bay Packers into the classroom, with students participating in annual videos.

Ediger and husband Josh Ediger have three sons at Graber. The boys will be in first grade, second grade, and fifth grade next year when she is principal.

“I warned them they better not get sent to the principal’s office,” she said.