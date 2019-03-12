Matt Morford, assistant superintendent of Newton USD 373, had some good news for parents March 11. District administration will not be recommending an increase in student fees.

“It appears we are in line with other districts,” Morford said. “We are not seeking to increase fees at this time. “

During enrollment last year, Newton USD 373 collected $275,000 in student fees. The district has not increased fees, other than lunch prices, for several years.

“I am personally interested in reducing or eliminating fees any place that we can,” said board member Anglea Becker.

Lowering fees is likely not going to happen, as the $275,000 collected already holds provisions for families on free and reduced lunch programs.

According to superintendent Deb Hamm, the $275,000 equals about 9.5 teachers or $500 on the base salary for teachers.

“If you cut fees, you will cut $275,000 out from somewhere,” Hamm said.

The board will revisit fees at the next board meeting, with administration asking for approval of a fee structure.

Free and reduced lunch students can get reduced or waived fees if their families fill out a form.

“I think we are doing well providing for the free and reduced on the fees, I would struggle to eliminate the fees. We are doing OK on budget now, but we could run into trouble if we do that,” said board member Jennifer Budde. “If we would need to, it is hard to bring them back if we get rid of them.”

Current student fees are as follows:

Activity Ticket - Family, $200.

Activity Ticket - Adult, $75.

Activity Ticket - Student, $50.

Chisholm Enrollment, $80.

Chisholm Enrollment - Reduced, $40.

Chisholm Agenda (replacement), $5.

Chisholm Yearbook, $25.

Chisholm Student ID (replacement), $5.

Elementary Enrollment, $65.

Elementary Enrollment - Reduced, $32.50

High School Enrollment, $85.

High School Enrollment - Reduced, $42.50

High School Agenda (replacement), $6.

High School PE Shorts, $7.

High School PE Shirt, $5.

High School Student ID (replacement), $5.

High School Yearbook, $45.

High School Welding, $100.

High School Welding - Reduced, $85.

High School Welding - Free, $70.

Pay To Participate, $50.

Pay To Participate - Reduced, $40.

Pay To Participate - Free, $30.

PE Lock, $6.

Santa Fe Enrollment, $80.

Santa Fe Enrollment - Reduced, $40.

Santa Fe Agenda (replacement), $5.

Technology Fee - NHS/CMS, $50.

Technology Fee - Reduced - NHS/CMS, $30.

Technology Fee - Free - NHS/CMS, $20.

In a separate action the board approved an decrease for driver’s education fees — a $50 decrease per student.

In other business

• Approved entering a food service cooperative agreement Kansas School Food Purchasing Coop.

• Approved a bid from Vogts Construction Company of $127,806 to renovate modular classrooms at Walton Rural Life Center.

• Accepted a gift of a 2001 Buick valued at $4,000 from Judy and Tim Flaming on behalf of the Newton High School automotive program.

• Accepted a gift of a bass string instrument, bow and case valued at $1,695 from DonorsChoose of behalf of Santa Fe 5/6 Center.

• Accepted a cash donation of $1,000 from Excell Industries on behalf of RaileRobotics.

• Approved a change to the device handbooks for Chisholm Middle and Newton High Schools.

• Approved a resolution of agreement to support a rural development business grant by Newton High School and Hutchinson Community College.

• Discussed a memorandum of understanding with the YMCA to create a “Summer Scholars” program.

• Received a technology department report.

• Received a Cooper Early Education Center report.