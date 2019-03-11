The Harvey County United Way Board of Directors recently announced the availability of Special Projects grant funding for the 2019 calendar year.

Last offered in 2016, the grant opportunity has returned thanks to the generosity of the R. Michael Rhoades Foundation. Five grants are available, each with a maximum award of $1,000. Awards are limited to one time per project. Forms and instructions are available on the organization website (www.harveyunitedway.org).

While there is no deadline for applying, it is important to note the board considers applications as received until the funding is fully expended. For more information, contact Tina Payne, Executive Director, at 316-283-7101 or harveyunitedway@gmail.com.