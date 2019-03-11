WEEKLY

BOOKINGS

Monday, March 4

Barry Benjamin Rubin, 46, Wichita, Probation Violation // Failure to Appear.

Mario Mathias Grier, 27, Wichita, D.W.S. / Driving While Habitual / No vehicle insurance.

Bradley Robert Bellinder, 49, Topeka, Failure to Appear.

Tuesday, March 5

John Thomas Valenzuela Jr., 39, Tulsa, Okla, D.W.S. / Possession of Controlled Substance.

Angela Nicole Sipult, 28, Wichita, Failure to Appear.

Gary Lynn Methvin Jr., 38, El Reno, Okla, D.U.I / No vehicle insurance / Endangerment / Driving on right side of roadway required / Maximum speed limits.

Steven Daniel Lankton, 35, Wellington, D.W.S.

Justin Robert Goans, 26, Wellington, Probation Violation.

Zaner Jordan-Douglas Deffenbaugh, 25, Wellington, Burglary x2 / Theft / Criminal Damage to Property.

Aundrea Terrell Blair, 35, Tuscaloosa, Ala, Warrant Arrest by LEO.

Wednesday, March 6

Chase Alexander Rosewicz, 30, Wellington, D.U.I./ Possession of a firearm while under the influence / Unlawful discharge of firearm in city limits.

Steven Earl Horton, 50, Geuda Springs, Failure to Appear.

Danny Gail Guinn, 56, Wichita, Failure to Appear // Failure to Appear.

Drake Anthony Farley, 22, Wellington, Failure to Appear.

Kellie Jean Coon, 41, McPherson, Probation Violation.

Ronald James Black Jr., 46, South Haven, Parole Violation.

Thursday, March 7

Tony Lynn Sanchez, 43, Wellington, Operate vehicle without registration / DWS / No vehicle insurance.

Stephen Lee Parker, 34, Wichita, Serving Sentence x4.

Shawn Patrick Merchant, 41, Clearwater, Serving sentence.

Shawn Paul McNickle, 45, Arkansas City, Fleeing or attempting to elude LEO / Interference with LEO.

Eric Wesley Johnson, 41, Hutchinson, DWS.

Larry Mack Janney, 67, Wellington, Assault / Criminal Damage to Property.

Friday, March 8

Pamela Jean Yancey, 58, Mulvane, DWS.

Natashia Nicole Sutton, 34, Wichita, Serving Sentence.

Michael John Stafford, 20, Wichita, Poss of Marijuana / Poss of Paraphernalia / Endangering a child.

Donald William Stafford, 18, Poss of Marijuana / Poss of Paraphernalia / Endangering a child.

Benjamin Leslie Olson, 30, Wellington, Sexual Exploitation of child x5.

Tony Clay Jones, 39, El Dorado, Theft / Poss of Stimulant.

Michael Ehryn Foxworthy, 29, Wichita, Serving Sentence.

Bobby Eugene English, 51, Caldwell, Assault on LEO.

Roy Lee Davis, 37, El Dorado, DWS.

Billy Jack Brumley, 57, Belle Plaine, Failure to Appear.

Judith Elaine Bennehoof, 53, Wellington, Serving Sentence.

Saturday, March 9

Todd Dalton Lane, 25, Mulvane, DUI.

Joseph Kermit Keller Jr., 37, Wichita, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked/Vehicles; Unlawful Acts.

Ashley Zenobia Cornwell, 35, Wichita, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked/ License to be carried and exhibited upon demand.

Anna Marie White, 31, Augusta, Interference with LEO Falsely report information intending to obstruct/Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.

Sunday, March 10

James Allan Reeves, 41, Belle Plaine, Driving while suspended; 2nd or subsequent conviction.

Heidi Lynn Jackson, 32, Wichita, Serve Sentence (24 hours).

Joshua Curtis Bannan, 28, Belle Plaine, Serving Sentence (5 days).

Aaron Anthony Martinez, 24, Wellington, Aggravated domestic battery.



