Threshers take

academic honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three members of the Bethel College men’s basketball team were named to the NAIA Division II Scholar-Athlete Team for the 2018-19 season.

Bethel players Jalal Gondal, Sam Morgan and Trey Sleep were named to the team.

Morgan is a senior from White City. Sleep is a senior from Holcomb. Gondal is a junior from Lahore, Pakistan.

Sleep was named to the team for the second time. Morgan and Gondal are first-time selections. Sleep and Morgan both major in business administration. Gondal majors in biology.

To receive the award, “ a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.”

Bethel 11th

at tourney

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bethel College golf team opened the spring season Monday, taking 12th out of 14 teams after the first round of the Eagle Spring Classic at the Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.

Northwestern (Iowa) leads the field at 304, followed by Central Baptist and Kansas Wesleyan tied for second at 307. Columbia (Mo.) and host Oklahoma Wesleyan tied for fourth at 311.

Bethel is at 341.

Body Jackson of Central Baptist leads the top medalist race after the first round with a one-over 73. Troy Watson of Kansas Wesleyan and Noah Wilson of Columbia are tied for second at 74. Four golfers are tied for fourth at 75.

Bethel’s Parker Austin is tied for 29th at 79, just six strokes off the lead. Connor Mickens is tied for 44th at 82. Chase Anderson was tied for 68th at 89. Trae Gehring is 74th at 92. Chase Sparks is tied for 78th at 96.

The second and final round is today. Saturday’s dual meet against Haskell Indian University at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course was canceled because of the weather.

Eagle Spring Classic

Monday

at Hillscrest CC,

Bartlesville, Okla.

Par 72

Team scores — Northwestern (Iowa) 304, Central Baptist 307, Kansas Wesleyan 307, Columbia (Mo.) 311, Oklahoma Wesleyan 311, Mid-America Christian 315, Sterling 316, Doane 321, Bethany 323, Southwestern 332, Hastings 337, Bethel 341, Bethany B 345, Oklahoma Panhandle 404.

Individuals (x-non-team scoring entries) — 1. Bodey Jackson CB 73; T2. Troy Watson KWU 74; T2. Noah Wilson-x Col. 74; T4. Roger Sack Doa. 75; T4. Isaac Knock NW 75; T4. J.R. Kanemura Doa. 75; T4. Alex Snyder NW 75; T8. Daymond Dollens Col. 76; T8. Spencer Lebarbera CB 76; T8. Coleman Houk KWU 76; T8. Colton Ryan CB 76; T8. Gage Brauns Col. 76; T8. Austin Reitz NW 76; T8. Isaac Maston MAC 76; T15. Chase Gafner OWU 77; T15. Nic Rankin OWU 77; T15. Marshall Martin Ster. 77; T15. Jose Maria Cunha Bty. 77; T15. Jefferson Cook-x SW 77; T15. Will Harbeson-x SW 77; T15. Tyler Merley-x NW 77; T15. Finn Tharandt-x Ster. 77; T23. Jordan Della Guistina Bty. 78; T23. Ben Hadden KWU 78; T23. Gage Gibson MAC 78; T23. Jin Ho (Peter) Choi Ster. 78; T23. Andrew Lehman OWU 78; T23. Jake Olsen NW 78; T29. Dan Mastrobuono Has. 79; T29. Parker Austin Btl. 79; T29. Laithan Sublette Col. 79; T29. Carter Hoss OWU 79; T29. Austin Odom KWU 79; T29. Jin Beom (Paul) Choi Ster. 79; T35. Daniel Beck Bty. 80; T35. Kaden Upton MAC 80; T35. Cameron VanLeer Col. 80; T35. Daniel Lopez-x OWU 80; T39. Caleb Badura NW 81; T39. Bill Chongsirilak SW 81; T39. Austin Davis MAC 81; T39. Cole Perkins Col. 81; T39. Wyatt Bonds MAC 81; T44. Matt Rees Has. 82; T44. Connor Mickens Btl. 82; T44. Anders Lindanger Ster. 82; T44. Leyton Clark CB 82; T44. Daren Reed SW 82; T44. Logan Vacca KWU 82; T44. Dylan Smith CB 82; T51. Spencer Daake Has. 83; T51. Khord Vining SW 83; T51. Tristan Rabbe-x OWU 83; T54. Brandon Garza Bty. 84; T54. Joep Mokkink Bty. 84; T54. Chase Largen Doa. 84; T57. Birgir Magnusson Bty. 85; T57. Casey Dougherty Ster. 85; T57. Edward Millan-x CB 85; T60. Cooper Spears SW 86; T60. Jack Pritchard OWU 86; T60. Roger Klenke-x SW 86; 63. Ty Crandon Doa. 87 87; T64. Lucas Heathington OPSU 88; T64. Ben Wolfman Bty. 88; T64. Conner Lies Bty. 88; T64. Chase Anderson Btl. 88; T68. Gunnar Gunmundsson Bty. 89; T68. Karsten Harrison OPSU 89; T68. Landon Jackson-x Col. 89; T68. Ryan Vaden-x NW 89; T68. Jason Barrientes-x Ster. 89; 73. Chase Carr SW 91; 74. Trae Gehring Btl. 92; T75. Skyler Good Has. 93; T75. Zac Swanson Has. 93; 77. Micah Ramirez Doa. 95; T78. Sergi Teller OPSU 96; T78. Chase Sparks Btl. 96; 80. Ryan Pierce-x Bty. 97; 81. Keagan Larson Bty. 99; 82. Jake Hawkins OPSU 131.

BC netters

fall to ESU

EMPORIA — The Bethel College men’s tennis team fell to Emporia State 7-0 Sunday in Emporia.

The match counts as an exhibition for Bethel. NCAA Division II Emporia State improves to 4-1.

The match was played under NCAA rules, with doubles played as a single set and worth a single point. The Hornets won all six singles matches in straight sets.

Bethel is off until March 26 when the Threshers host Kansas Wesleyan to open KCAC play.

Emporia State 7, Bethel 0

SINGLES — Charles Gortzounian E def. Nolan Schrader B 6-2, 6-3; Gerard Pont E def. Dylan Miera B 6-1, 6-0; Oliver Dixon E def. Ryan Lacombe B 6-2, 6-0; Luis Maia E def. Gabe Johnson B 6-3, 6-2; Andy Graf E def. Jordan Singh B 6-0, 6-0; Lukas Winkler E def. Zachary Shima B 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES — Pont-Dixon E def. Schrader-Johnson B 6-2, Taylor Nelson-Gortzounian E def. Lacombe-Singh B 6-1, Winkler-Graf E def. Shawn Bontrager-Shima B 6-1.

Hesston swept

by NE Nebraska

HESSTON — The Hesston College baseball team dropped a pair of games to Northeast (Neb.) Community College Saturday at Oswald Field in Hesston.

The Larks lost the first game 12-1 and the second game 5-2.

Stats of the first game were not reported.

In the second game, the two teams were scoreless in the first three innings. Northeast scored a run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and added two runs in the top of the seventh.

Hesston scored a run in the sixth inning and another in the seventh.

Jean Santos drove in two runs for Northeast. Drew Smith hit a solo home run. Christian Dumont went two for three hitting with an RBI. Jackson Tingwald went two for four hitting.

Noah Roberts and Ryusei Hando each drove in a run for Hesston. Hando hit a solo home run.

Each team used four pitchers. Dylan Nicholson tossed two innings of relief for the win, striking out four. Alex Potter struck out three in the ninth for the save.

Hesston starter Dane Milburn went five innings in the loss, striking out six. David Ryan struck out three in the sixth inning.

Hesston is 2-10 and hosts Labette Community College at 1 p.m. March 19.

Second game

Northeast;000;111;2;—5;7;1

Hesston;000;001;1;—2;6;1

Taylor, Nicholson (W, 2-1) 4, Koetter 6, Potter (S, 2) 7 and Weber. Milburn (L, 0-1), Ryan 6, Woody 7, McBride 7 and Stull. HR — NE: Smith. HC: Hando.

Friends hoops

coach resigns

WICHITA — Friends University women’s basketball coach Heather Howard announced her resignation.

Howard was at Friends for one season, finishing 12-18 overall and 12-12 in KCAC play. The team finished seventh in the conference and lost to Sterling in the first round of the KCAC tournament.

"We appreciate Heather Howard's contributions to the women's basketball program, and wish her the best in the future," Friends athletic director Ramseyer said.

Sterling men’s

coach resigns

STERLING — The Sterling College men’s basketball coach Dean Jaderston has announced his resignation to become the college’s full-time chaplain for the rest of the year.

Jaderston coached for 13 seasons at Sterling, winning two KCAC regular-season titles and a KCAC post-season tournament title. He led the team to four NAIA Division II national tournament berths. He coached six NAIA All-Americans. He was twice named the conference coach of the year.

He is the winningest coach in team history with 189 wins.

He will continue to run Northern Pines, a Christian family conference center he has run with his wife for the last 12 years.

Thunder wins

two games

BOISE, Idaho — Trying to stay alive in the ECHL playoff race, the Wichita Thunder claimed a pair of wins against the Idaho Steelheads on the road.

Friday, Wichita won 4-2. Saturday, Wichita won 6-5 in overtime.

In Friday’s game, Quentin Shore scored a goal with two assists to lead Wichita. Corey Kalk, Dyson Stevenson and Jason Salvaggio each added a goal. Dylan Wells had 34 saves in goal.

Spencer Naas and Nolan Gluchowski each scored a goal for Idaho. Ryan Faragher had 21 saves. Colton Point had three saves.

In Saturday’s game, Ryan Van Stralen scored the game-winning goal on a penalty shot in overtime. Van Stralen finished with three goals. Colin Larkin scored a goal with an assist. Salvaggio and Kalk each added a goal. Shore had two assists. Wells had 44 saves in goal.

Elgin Pearce scored two goals for the Steelheads. Mitch Moroz scored a goal with an assist. Naas and Gluchowski each added a goal. Faragher had 12 saves, while Point had eight saves.

Idaho is 35-21-3-2 and remains in first place in the ECHL Mountain division.

With 11 games remaining Wichita is 24-28-6-3, sixth place in the ECHL Mountain and 10 points out of fourth place. Wichita plays Friday at Kansas City.

BROOKS SIGNED — The Thunder signed forward Calder Brooks to an Amateur Tryout. Brooks played the past four years at Saint Mary’s University (Canada), where he scored 25 goals and 52 assists in 105 games. He helped lead the Huskies to a 21-14 record as a senior. The team fell in five games in the Atlantic University Sport conference tournament semifinals.